Alexander Novak's meeting with Chairman of the Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

7 June 2023

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak held a meeting with Chairman of the Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in Moscow. The officials discussed economic cooperation, including in the fuel and energy sector.

“We are determined to actively expand trade and economic cooperation with Pakistan. We have not yet tapped the full potential of this cooperation. This year we see positive trends in bilateral trade. From January through March 2023, Russian-Pakistani trade increased by 49.2 percent compared with the same period in 2022,” Alexander Novak said in his opening remarks. He also said that energy cooperation with Pakistan plays an important role in bilateral relations.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed hope that the Chairman of the Senate’s visit would give a new impetus to the development of interparliamentary relations. This year, Russia and Pakistan marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

