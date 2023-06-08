Creatio’s CEO Katherine Kostereva Received the EY Entrepreneur of The Year® 2023 New England Award
The award honors visionary entrepreneurs who shape our world, fuel economic growth, and stop at nothing to achieve their greatest ambitionsBOSTON, MA, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its CEO Katherine Kostereva received the EY Entrepreneur of The Year® 2023 New England award. The New England program celebrates outstanding entrepreneurs from Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.
In its 37th year, Entrepreneur of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous world for all. Each year, a panel of independent judges selects regional finalists and winners based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.
“I am humbled to be selected as a winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 award for the New England area. This recognition belongs to the whole Creatio team whose passion, strive for excellence and genuine care to customers and partners help redefine the enterprise software space and empower organizations around the globe with no-code technologies,” said Katherine Kostereva, CEO of Creatio.
Under Katherine’s leadership, propelled by the drive and mutual vision of the Creatio team for the future of the no-code industry, Creatio has grown into a global company with over 700 employees in seven offices around the world. Millions of workflows are launched on Creatio’s platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients.
Creatio is recognized by top analyst firms, including Gartner and Forrester, and has some of the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry.
