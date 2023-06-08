Indian Embassy & Philippines Officials Collaborate to Facilitate Indian Medical Students' Licensure and Practice
Representatives from Philippine Medical Schools, PRC, and Indian Embassy to Facilitate Indian Medical Students' Licensure and Practice in the Philippines
Following a meeting between the Atty of International Affairs and Embassy Officials, a ray of hope emerges for Indian students regarding the PRC-related issue caused by the Embassy of India in Manila.”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a momentous meeting held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the esteemed New World Hotel in Makati City, representatives from Philippine medical schools, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), and the Indian Embassy convened to address a draft proposal that aims to enable Indian students enrolled in medical courses to take the Physician Licensure Exam and practice in the Philippines. This meeting signifies a significant milestone in enhancing bilateral cooperation in medical education and fostering cultural exchange between the two nations.
— Mrs. Suba "Director of Visayas Education"
Under the guidance of esteemed leaders in the medical and regulatory fields, the discussions revolved around developing a framework that would facilitate Indian medical students' aspirations to practice medicine in the Philippines. This collaborative effort seeks to establish a streamlined process to integrate qualified Indian graduates into the healthcare system, strengthening the medical workforce and fostering a global exchange of medical knowledge.
The proposal garnered enthusiastic support from representatives of Philippine medical schools, recognizing the potential benefits of fostering academic diversity and cross-cultural learning within their institutions. The active participation of the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) ensured that any proposed measures align with existing licensure requirements and medical practice standards in the Philippines.
Additionally, the Indian Embassy's active involvement underscored the commitment of both nations to strengthen bilateral ties and create opportunities for Indian students pursuing medical education in the Philippines. Their engagement in the discussions reflects a shared vision of promoting educational collaboration and providing a supportive environment for Indian medical students to flourish.
Notably, UV Gullas College of Medicine, a renowned institution known for its academic excellence and support for international students, played a significant role in the deliberations. Their participation highlighted their dedication to facilitating seamless admissions and ensuring a smooth transition for Indian students pursuing medical education in the Philippines. Their valuable insights enriched the discussions, reinforcing the commitment to academic cooperation and student success.
Located in Cebu City, Philippines, UV Gullas College of Medicine stands out as an attractive choice for Indian students seeking a medical degree. Renowned as the most prestigious medical school in the country, UV Gullas College of Medicine offers an English-taught MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) degree with an American curriculum. Notably, the college offers relatively lower MBBS fees compared to many other medical schools in the USA, UK, Australia, and India.
With a remarkable 50-year history in medical education and research, UV Gullas College of Medicine consistently ranks among the top medical colleges in the Philippines. The MBBS degree offered by UV Gullas College of Medicine is recognized by major medical bodies worldwide, including MCI, WHO, ECFMG, FAIMER, and USMLE, ensuring its global acceptance.
One notable advantage for Indian students is that UV Gullas College of Medicine does not require an entrance exam for MBBS admission. Students only need to achieve a minimum score of 50% in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, and qualify NEET with 40th percentile. Furthermore, there is no mandatory requirement for IELTS or TOEFL for pursuing MBBS studies at UV Gullas College.
UV Gullas College of Medicine's affordability further adds to its appeal as a preferred choice for aspiring medical students, ensuring that quality medical education is accessible to a broader range of individuals.
UV Gullas College of Medicine provides Indian students with an enticing opportunity to embark on a fulfilling medical career in a reputable institution known for its exceptional education, global recognition, and track record of producing successful medical professionals.
While many countries remain silent regarding the promotion of MBBS to Indian students, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) of the Philippines stands out as the only country that has issued a government order to support Indian students.
The collaborative efforts of all stakeholders reflect a proactive approach to nurturing future medical professionals and fostering international cooperation in the healthcare field. By creating a pathway for Indian medical students to take the Physician Licensure Exam and practice medicine in the Philippines, both countries are poised to benefit from a vibrant exchange of
