Winding River Consulting Wins BDO Alliance Award for Outstanding Growth Strategy

Winding River Consulting has provided strategic growth services for dozens of the world’s Top 200 accounting firms.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Winding River Consulting, LLC was recognized by BDO Alliance US for its Outstanding Growth Strategy. The firm was singled out for experiencing its most successful year since it was established in 2016, doubling its workforce and tripling its revenues.

“Winding River has been very helpful to our BDO Alliance Firms by focusing on building their growth through strategic initiatives and creating opportunities for their clients that play to their firm’s strengths,” said Michael Horwitz, Executive Director, BDO Alliance USA. "They are leading firms in productive, purposeful, and profitable transformations and shaping the future of the profession.”

The Accounting Industry is Changing

The accounting industry has been uniquely impacted by several macroeconomic and cultural dynamics in the last five years. Firms face the threat of disruption by technology, a dwindling workforce, and advances in M&A and PE, among other challenges.

Future-minded firms are engaging with experts to understand their options for survival in an increasingly consolidated and competitive environment.

Winding River Consulting was founded by Gary Shamis, the leader responsible for growing his own firm from relative obscurity into the 37th largest independent accounting and consulting firm in the country. His keen eye for anticipating big-picture shifts led him to develop elite leadership training programs that would equip upcoming and established accounting firm leaders to tackle the issues he foresaw.

Accelerating Leadership

Now the firm’s signature event, MPB: Leadership Accelerated (formerly Managing Partner Bootcamp), has been a critical part of WRC’s success and growth. It continues to be the most highly sought-after leadership development experience in the industry. With attendees from 5 continents and now 85 firms, the event has sold out in the seven years it has been offered. With the challenges and threats occurring within the profession, the 121 MPB alumni — 25% of which are from today’s Top 400 firms — have created a movement and are leading firms toward establishing the modern accounting firm.

Accolades and Influence

Winding River Consulting has received accolades from Accounting Today as a Most Influential Consulting firm, as well as being singled out by CPA Practice Advisor, Crain’s Cleveland, and EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

“Our partnerships are built on trust and experience, and we are excited to support progressive firms and their leaders in innovative and strategic ways,” said Gary Shamis, CEO of Winding River Consulting.

“These firms see impactful change. We are extremely proud of the work we do and the clients we do it with. At the end of the day, if each attendee walks away with a few ideas they can bring back to their firm to execute and focus on getting better every year. we know we are making an impact.” David Toth, Chief Growth Officer.

# # #

Winding River Consulting (www.WindingRiverConsulting.com) is a consulting firm with a focus on engineering growth and ensuring viability for accounting firms. Through its strategic consulting practice and exclusive events, Winding River helps managing partners and practice leaders identify and attain growth, productivity, and profit goals.