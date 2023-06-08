The West Town Chamber of Commerce Announces First Fridays-Produced ‘Shadow Dancer’ Exhibition and Opening Reception
Work by Tobi Shinobi featured in the First Fridays-produced 'Shadow Dancer' exhibition at the West Town Chamber of Commerce
The exhibition extends throughout the duration of summer and features work in two parts by renowned artists, Lonnie Edwards and Tobi Shinobi
'Shadow Dancer' is a deeply moving and thought-provoking exhibition that speaks to the universal human experience of struggle, growth, and self-discovery.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning Friday, June 9, 2023 through Saturday, September 30, 2023, the West Town Chamber of Commerce’s First Fridays program will host 'Shadow Dancer', a compelling exhibition by two internationally acclaimed artists, Lonnie Edwards (savege) and Tobi Shinobi. With a variety of visually stunning pieces that explore the fluidity of self-expression, this exhibition is a testament to the captivating power of visual art and a celebration of the eternal dance we perform with our inner selves.
The fascinating exhibition will be divided into two distinct parts beginning with "Shadow Werk," a mixed media and film installation that explores the concept of shadow work and the journey towards self-discovery and healing. The second part, titled "You Can't Sit With Us," is a play on words that speaks to the gatekeeping that often happens in the artist community, rooted in ego and self-preservation.
Inspired by the constant interplay between the seen and unseen, Lonnie Edwards’ Shadow Werk series captures the fluidity of self-love and the struggles that accompany the search for balance. Meanwhile, Tobi Shinobi’s Shinfrared series gives viewers a unique chance to see what usually remains unseen through his exploration of infrared light.
Visitors will experience a captivating dance of shadows in this thought-provoking exhibition, as Lonnie and Tobi guide viewers into the unseen to explore new perspectives, and most of all, to join the dance.
TICKETS + INFO
Members of the media are invited to a sneak peek of the exhibition on Thursday, June 8 during a soft-opening reception from 4-9pm. Further, the 'Shadow Dancer' exhibition will officially open to the public with a reception at the West Town Chamber of Commerce on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 5pm until 9pm. Tickets for the public opening on June 9 can be reserved here.: www.eventbrite.com/e/shadow-dancer-exhibition-kick-off-reception-tickets-646555744637
IMAGES
Click here for images of featured work by Lonnie Edwards and Tobi Shinobi.
ABOUT THE EXHIBITION
'Shadow Dancer' is a powerful exhibition that explores the complex theme of mental health and the ongoing struggle to find balance through the process of shadow work. As the name suggests, the show is all about the interplay of light and shadow, and how this relates to the human psyche. Both artists use their art as a means of exploring the deeper, darker aspects of the human experience, and this is evident in their powerful and thought-provoking works.
At the heart of the exhibition is the concept of shadow work, which is the process of exploring and integrating the darker aspects of ourselves in order to achieve wholeness and balance. This is a deeply personal and often challenging process, and one that requires courage, self-awareness, and a willingness to confront our own fears and insecurities.
Through their art, Lonnie Edwards and Tobi Shinobi delve into the complexities of the human psyche, shining a light on the shadowy parts of ourselves that we often try to hide or deny. Their works are a testament to the power of art as a means of self-expression and healing, and a reminder that we all have the capacity to face our shadows and find balance within ourselves.
Shadowerk I
In the "Shadow Werk" section of the exhibition, visitors will be treated to a stunning visual and sensory experience. The space is filled with a variety of mixed media works, all of which are designed to evoke a sense of introspection and self-awareness.
You Can't Sit With Us
The "You Can't Sit With Us" section of the exhibition is a playful and thought-provoking commentary on the artist community and the barriers that often exist within it. The title is a reference to a popular phrase that references exclusivity and gatekeeping as a social norm. Tobi and Lonnie give guests an opportunity to literally sit in their respective areas of creation. The works in this section are designed to be interactive and engaging, encouraging visitors to question their own assumptions and biases about art and creativity. This section is accompanied by a series of short films that explore the themes of shadow work, mental health, and the journey towards self-discovery.
Overall, 'Shadow Dancer' is a deeply moving and thought-provoking exhibition that speaks to the universal human experience of struggle, growth, and self-discovery. It is a must-see for anyone interested in the intersection of art and mental health, and a powerful reminder of the transformative power of creativity.
ABOUT THE WEST TOWN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
The West Town Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization with hundreds of small business members. The Chamber’s mission is to foster community and economic development by empowering businesses with information and technical resources, creating connections, and providing neighborhood-wide marketing and other valuable programming. For more info: www.westtownchamber.org.
ABOUT FIRST FRIDAYS AT THE WEST TOWN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
The West Town Chamber of Commerce launched the First Fridays program in October 2022 at the request of and with support from a contingency of its Member galleries. The WTFF program facilitates connection amongst West Town's galleries and their represented artists, collectors, and patrons, as well as independent area artists. The goal of WTFF is to ensure the continued success of West Town area galleries, both emergent and established, as cornerstones of the West Town neighborhood—a nexus of organic growth and sustainable development in the arts and beyond. The program intends to amplify Member galleries' own programming efforts by creating a monthly guide to exhibitions and events and supplementary programming for patrons to utilize when visiting the neighborhood on the first Friday of each month. In addition to organizing the monthly initiative, the Chamber has also transformed its office space into a rotating gallery where arts-focused Members that lack a traditional gallery space are invited to utilize the space for their own exhibitions and related programming. www.westtownchamber.org/west-town-first-fridays
