Travel Startup Yovivo Expands Core Team With New Staff Members
Extended stays booking site hires Karen Kochmann (Ex Expedia) and Erik Beekman (Ex Savills) to keep up with its fast expansion
With my experience in the field of tech and tourism I will be able to bring fresh ideas to both the development of the platform and the B2C and B2B approach planned.”ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing startup Yovivo.com today announced its latest team expansion with the addition of two key members from the travel and real estate industries.
— Karen Kochmann
Karen Kochmann has been taken on by Yovivo in the position of Strategic Growth Manager. Formerly Expedia’s Account Manager for the Balearic Islands (where the Yovivo offices and team are located), Karen boasts over seven years of experience, a masters degree in Digital Marketing and E-commerce, and a Banking degree from Lauder Business School.
“I plan to developing strategic partnerships which will help Yovivo grow and position itself as a leading brand for extended stays. With my experience in the field of tech and tourism I will be able to bring fresh ideas to both the development of the platform and the B2C and B2B approach planned. I'll also focus on creating direct partnerships with hotels to build long term strategies and less third-party dependency,” says Karen.
Ms. Kochmann’s appointment as Strategic Growth Manager follows closely behind the addition of Erik Beekman to the Yovivo team. Erik is an experienced real estate professional, co-founder and owner of investment management firm, BEEX real estate, and formerly National Head of Agency at Savills. In addition to his strong real estate background, he has also co-founded a Proptech start-up and has considerable education and experience in the hospitality industry. Erik is the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) & Co-Founder of the Yovivo real estate arm, which will purchase, construct and convert strategically located properties into medium-term accommodation under the Yovivo brand.
