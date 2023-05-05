Yovivo Co-Founder Talks Social Impact At The 2023 Ibiza Tech Forum
Top Tech Event Invited Patrick Visser As An Expert Speaker On Its “Innovating For Good” Panel
The most interesting part of the panel experience was talking about the distinction between what can be done as an individual, as an investor and as a government”ROTTERDAM, ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yovivo.com Co-Founder, Patrick Visser, was invited to speak at the three-day Ibiza Tech Forum; an international event with a focus on social impact, hot trends and innovation in technology.
Following a series of invites to shine at tech events since the start of the Yovivo journey, Mr. Visser was brought in as a speaker on the "Innovating For Good: The Power Of Social Impact” panel, alongside Pras Anand and Natalia Olson. The discussion explored how technology and innovation can be used to benefit communities and to drive positive social change.
“The most interesting part of the panel experience was talking about the distinction between what can be done as an individual, as an investor and as a government, to focus our investment decisions on not returns alone, but also on how to help our direct surroundings,” commented Patrick Visser.
The Balearics are warming up as a startup hotspot, especially in the hospitality sector; not surprising given the region’s strong history of leading tourism and gastronomy. The Yovivo founders, including Ibiza Tech Forum speaker, Patrick, live on Mallorca where some of the biggest names in the hotel industry, such as Melia, Iberostar and Riu originate.
The very idea for the Yovivo platform emerged from the founders’ personal experience trying to find extended-stay accommodation upon moving to Mallorca. There is a huge seasonal and medium-term demand on the island, and very little supply for the one-to-six-month traveller. The first Yovivo accommodation will be located in the Baleares, in which units will be available for rent by the month and exclusively via Yovivo.com.
About Yovivo
Yovivo was founded by passionate expats whom have lived in more than 15 countries over the last 15 years. Currently based in Mallorca, an international hospitality hub, it became obvious to them that hotels were adapting their products with extended-stay bookings to become more economically sustainable, not only for their business growth but also in response to the growing trend of remote workers and digital nomads.
Historically these nomads were mainly using private home rentals, but recent trends have shifted, and their preference has now become hotel accommodations. The idea was to create a platform dedicated to global hotel bookings to answer the demand for these types of extended-stay accommodations at reasonable rates.
Investor video for Yovivo investment round