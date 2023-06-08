Stewart Travel Management chooses Mantic Point's technology for mobile, risk management and document delivery

We chose Mantic Point's technology because of its ease of use combining mobile app, document delivery, and risk management features into a single platform.” — Craig Patterson, Director of Corporate Travel Management

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mantic Point, the leading provider of travel technology solutions, announced today that Stewart Travel Management has selected Mantic Point's white-label technology platform as their mobile itinerary app, risk management, and document delivery solution.

Stewart Travel Management is a leading travel management company in the UK that puts their clients back in control of their company's travel spend with a proactive, hands-on approach to travel management and a focus on cost control. Their commitment to providing their clients with the most effective travel management solution is clear - in their investment in partnerships, technology, and team.

Utilizing Mantic Point’s technology, Stewart Travel Management's clients can access their itineraries, manage their travel plans, receive real-time flight alerts, and have access to important travel documents, all in one easy-to-use app. Risk management features also help clients stay informed and prepared with up-to-date travel advisories and alerts.

"We are thrilled to have Stewart Travel Management join the Mantic Point family as a new customer," said Mike Atherton, CEO of Mantic Point. "Our technology platform will help them provide their clients with a seamless travel experience while also ensuring their safety and peace of mind. We look forward to working with Stewart Travel Management and delivering a world-class travel technology solution."

"We chose Mantic Point's technology platform because of its ease of use, mobile app, document delivery and risk management features," said Craig Patterson, Director of Corporate Travel at Stewart Travel Management. "We believe it will provide our clients with a set of valuable tools to manage their travel and stay informed throughout their journey."

About Mantic Point: Mantic Point provides a range of travel technology solutions that make business travel simpler, more productive, and more enjoyable. From itinerary management to mobile apps, document delivery, and risk management solutions, Mantic Point helps clients save time and money while ensuring a seamless travel experience. Learn more at www.manticpoint.com.

About Stewart Travel Management: Stewart Travel Management is a leading travel management company in the UK that provides a complete travel management solution, from booking to travel spend control. Their proactive, hands-on approach to travel management and focus on cost control helps their clients save time and money while delivering an exceptional travel experience. Learn more at www.stewarttravel.co.uk.