Gray Dawes Travel Selects Mantic Point as Its Travel Risk Management Solution Provider

LONDON, UK, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gray Dawes Travel, a leading travel management company, has selected Mantic Point as its travel risk management solution provider.

Mantic Point's innovative travel technology platform will provide Gray Dawes Travel with a range of services for its TripSure duty of care suite including travel risk management communications, dashboards and mobile apps.

Gray Dawes Travel understands that they are not just there to secure the best travel fares, but also to provide the most innovative itineraries, the slickest online tools, and the most experienced consultants. They believe that they are an extension of their clients' own organizations, serving as their out-of-house travel management department.

"We are thrilled to have been selected by Gray Dawes Travel as their travel risk management solution provider," said Mike Atherton, CEO of Mantic Point. "We are confident that our innovative travel technology platform will provide Gray Dawes Travel with the tools they need to deliver on their promise of 'better' travel."

Gray Dawes Travel's approach to travel management is focused on understanding their clients' culture, values, and objectives. Only then can they deliver on a higher level with their trademark emphasis on the personal touch. They believe that this approach, combined with Mantic Point's innovative technology, will enable them to provide even better travel experiences for their clients.

"We are excited to be partnering with Mantic Point," said Sophie Taylor, CTO of Gray Dawes Travel. "Their innovative travel technology platform will enable us to provide our clients with a range of services that will enhance their travel experience. We believe that this partnership will help us to deliver on our promise of 'better' travel."

About Gray Dawes Travel:

Gray Dawes Travel is a leading travel management company based in the UK. They provide a range of travel management services to businesses, including travel risk management, itinerary management, and more.

About Mantic Point:

Mantic Point is a leading travel technology company based in the UK. They provide a range of innovative travel technology solutions, including itinerary management, mobile apps, and more.

