Junkosha Launches New Versions of Metrology Grade mmWave VNA Test Cable Assemblies at IMS 2023

Junkosha MWX8 Series Cable

Two new coaxial cable assemblies provide superior accuracy measurement for calibration applications; unrivalled three-week lead times fastest in the industry

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global interconnect pioneers Junkosha have chosen the 2023 International Microwave Symposium (IMS), held between 11th and 16th June, to launch two new (26.5 GHz and 50 GHz) metrology grade Microwave/mmWave VNA Test Cable Assemblies for applications including calibration tests. Alongside the new cable assemblies, Junkosha will also be highlighting its unrivalled three week lead times.

Accuracy is crucial in any test setting, but particularly so for metrology grade cabling, which offers ultimate precision and therefore demands the highest reliability for testing and calibration purposes. Utilising Junkosha’s precision engineered-EPTFE tape wrapping technology, the new 26.5 GHz and 50 GHz cables exhibit excellent phase (within +/- 4.5˚ at 50GHz) and amplitude (within +/- 0.08dB at 50GHz) stability in flexure alongside strong phase stability in temperature. Both cables are flexible and can maintain this level of performance when bent 180˚ on a 2.25” radius mandrel, with no spring back. Available in a variety of sized connectors, both cable assemblies also display impressive performance durability – 40,000 tick tock cycles is typical. The ruggedised port side NMD connector is also available to ensure reliable connections to the Vector Network Analyser (VNA).

Tony Aaltonen, CEO of Signal Solutions Group, explains: “More and more companies require a choice of mmWave cable assemblies to conduct in-house calibration tests. This has increased the need for solutions that can demonstrate excellent phase stability over time, high durability when bending and overall longevity. The other requirement we are seeing is the need for shorter lead times as demand increases, something not everyone can match.”

“At Junkosha, we are constantly innovating new precision engineered cabling solutions, not only for what is fast becoming a 5G enabled world, but also for specialised applications such as VNA calibration tests,” says Masaru Omoto, Product Manager for Junkosha. “Our customers need to be able to resolve calibration issues quickly and cost-effectively to not only reduce bottlenecks further up the production cycle, but also to increase output. Thanks to our superior three-week lead times, and other first class service options, our customers know they can rely on us to deliver what they need, when they need it.”

The IEEE MTT International Microwave Symposium (IMS) is the premier annual international meeting for technologists involved in all aspects of microwave theory and practice. It consists of a wide range of exhibiting companies that represent state-of-the-art technologies including materials, devices, components, and subsystems, as well as design and simulation software and test and measurement equipment. In addition, it comprises a full week of events including technical paper presentations, workshops and tutorials. For more information, click on https://ims-ieee.org/exhibition.

For more information on Junkosha’s MWX8 Series, click here: https://www.junkosha.com/en/products/EMF-08.