Tunbridge Wells Hotel One Warwick Park Hosts Their Biggest Giveaway Ever Worth £1800
EINPresswire.com/ -- One Warwick Park Hotel in Chapel Place has partnered with local event decorator The Glitzy Balloon Company for its biggest social media giveaway to date. It opened for entries on Monday [June 5] and will run until 12pm on Friday 23 June when the lucky winner will be selected at random.
To enter, Instagram users need to follow @onewarwickpark and @theglitzyballooncompany and engage with the pinned post by liking, sharing, and commenting.
The hotel is generously gifting a huge party package worth over £1800, which includes welcome drinks for all guests and venue hire of the Function Room. The beautifully refurbished space spans an impressive 142 square meters, featuring vaulted, double-height ceilings, exposed beams and brickwork, modern décor, and an adjoining bar.
With a capacity of up to 180 people, the Function Room has played host to countless celebrations, including wedding receptions, birthdays, baby showers, and engagements, making it the perfect setting for any special occasion.
Winning the incredible giveaway not only grants you complimentary drinks and venue hire but also comes with additional goodies.
The prize includes event photography to capture the magical moments of your celebration, as well as an overnight stay in The House, One Warwick Park's luxury self-catering accommodation.
The House offers ample space for socialising, accommodating up to eight guests across its four double bedrooms. Guests can indulge in the complimentary Temple Spa products in each bathroom, relax in the spacious lounge, and take advantage of the fully equipped marble kitchen, ideal for pre-party drinks.
Event décor has also been taken care of as the hotel has teamed up with East Malling-based party decorator, The Glitzy Balloon Company. Established in 2018 and run by balloonist Poppy Greenhalgh, the winner will also receive a gifted display worth over £300.
Participants have until 12pm on Friday 23 June to enter the competition before the results are drawn at 7pm.
Terms and conditions apply, see onewarwickpark.co.uk for details.
Nick Lima
Nick Lima
