Alcott Global Reveals the Nominees for the Leaders in Supply Chain Awards 2023

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual Leaders in Supply Chain Awards, organized by the executive search company, Alcott Global, celebrates and highlights the important work the supply chain leaders are doing on digitizing operations, decarbonization, and sustainability, as well as on creating a diverse and equitable environment for supply chain teams to thrive and excel.

During one month, supply chain practitioners worldwide submitted their nominations for leaders they admire and who have significantly contributed to their organization and the supply chain community in the past year.

The nominations for the 2023 Leaders in Supply Chain Awards closed in May and 228 top industry professionals have been nominated. They represent 206 companies from 26 countries, with 45% coming from North America, 35% from Europe, and the remaining 20% from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Following the nominations, all eligible nominees, are invited to submit detailed case studies, with supported evidence of their achievements highlighting:

- leadership both personal philosophy and actions/impact on the team (direct reports), company, customers, suppliers, and industry

- digital transformation success stories: planning, execution, visibility - in physical or information processes areas

- projects with significant impact on the environment, social responsibility, equity, circularity, renewables, waste

- diversity breakthroughs: gender, race, ethnicity, sexual preference, personality types

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on September 12, 2023, in a virtual event broadcast.

“The supply chain industry is full of amazing success stories of individuals and teams who keep the world moving. Leaders in Supply Chain Awards is recognizing and rewarding the leaders in the supply chain industry who inspire their teams, adopt digital technologies, constantly innovate in sustainability, are great leaders, and achieve business goals” says Radu Palamariu, Managing Director at Alcott Global. "I’m happy to see so many names of people making a difference, some I know and some I am looking forward to finding out more about or meeting soon."

The Top 30 Supply Chain Leaders, winners of this year’s edition of the Leaders of Supply Chain Awards will be identified through the detailed reviews and assessments of the jury formed by industry experts:

- Daniel Stanton, Lecturer, Author, and LinkedIn Training Instructor

- Deborah Dull, Vice President, Global Supply Chain Sustainability Leader, Genpact

- Sheri Hinish, Principal, Global Sustainability Innovation and Ecosystem Leader, EY

- Beth Morgan, Founder & CEO of boom!

- Radu Palamariu, Managing Director Asia Pacific & Europe at Alcott Global

Additionally, over 1000 C-level executives will be invited to vote for the Popularity Awards.

The Leaders in Supply Chain Awards 2023 will maintain a focus on highlighting accomplished leaders in the field, offering exclusive industry recognition and unparalleled opportunities for engagement with leading supply chain experts worldwide.

For the complete list of nominees or for more information about the event, please visit the official website: https://gala.makersmovers.com/2023-nominees/

The highlights of Leaders in Supply Chain Awards 2022 can be found here: https://gala.makersmovers.com/2022-highlights/

About Alcott Global

Alcott Global connects and upgrades the supply chain ecosystem by finding the right talent through executive search, developing talent through learning solutions, and meeting supply chain technology needs through a comprehensive crunch base marketplace.

The supply chain executive search has been our focus since the very beginning, offering recruitment services for top-tier supply chain roles at every level of the end-to-end supply chain: plan, source / procure, make, and deliver. Our consultants have years of experience in placing top talent, in North America, LATAM, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and APAC, and besides speed, one of our biggest strengths is our network within the supply chain industry, and we capitalize on it to find the best solutions.

Through the years, we have grown as an organization and our offerings with it. One of our initiatives, the learning solutions- training and supply chain academy, is focused on transforming leadership- self-leadership, executive presence, influence capital, and business acumen. Through Supplify, we aim to match corporations with the top technology companies to solve their supply chain and logistics challenges with a focus on innovation and digital transformation.

We are in constant touch with the leaders in supply chain, inviting them to inspire the supply chain professionals in thought-provoking podcast episodes and events, and showcasing what is possible at the yearly Leaders in Supply Chain Awards.

