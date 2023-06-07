Senate Bill 656 Printer's Number 859
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - This subchapter relates to the electric vehicle road use fee.
§ 9032. Road use fee imposed on electric vehicles.
(a) Fee required for registration.--
(1) Concurrent with submitting an annual or biennial
vehicle registration application and fee to the Department of
Transportation under section 1301 (relating to registration
and certificate of title required), an owner of an electric
vehicle shall submit the electric vehicle road use fee.
(2) Registration may not be considered complete without
payment in full of the electric vehicle road use fee.
(3) The electric vehicle road use fee shall be paid upon
initial registration and upon renewal for each electric
vehicle registered in this Commonwealth.
(b) Computation of electric vehicle road use fee.--
(1) The electric vehicle road use fee for a hybrid
electric vehicle with a gross vehicle weight rating of not
more than 26,000 pounds, but not a motorcycle, shall be $75
per year.
(2) The electric vehicle road use fee for an electric
vehicle with a gross vehicle weight rating of not more than
26,000 pounds, but not a motorcycle, shall be $380 per year.
For purposes of this paragraph, an electric vehicle shall not
include a hybrid electric vehicle.
(3) The electric vehicle road use fee for an electric
vehicle with a gross vehicle weight rating of 26,001 pounds
or more shall be $450 per year.
§ 9033. Electricity used in electric vehicles.
Electricity used in an electric vehicle that propels a
vehicle on public highways is not considered a liquid fuel , fuel
or alternative fuel as defined under this chapter.
