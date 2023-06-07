Senate Bill 656 Printer's Number 859

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - This subchapter relates to the electric vehicle road use fee.

§ 9032. Road use fee imposed on electric vehicles.

(a) Fee required for registration.--

(1) Concurrent with submitting an annual or biennial

vehicle registration application and fee to the Department of

Transportation under section 1301 (relating to registration

and certificate of title required), an owner of an electric

vehicle shall submit the electric vehicle road use fee.

(2) Registration may not be considered complete without

payment in full of the electric vehicle road use fee.

(3) The electric vehicle road use fee shall be paid upon

initial registration and upon renewal for each electric

vehicle registered in this Commonwealth.

(b) Computation of electric vehicle road use fee.--

(1) The electric vehicle road use fee for a hybrid

electric vehicle with a gross vehicle weight rating of not

more than 26,000 pounds, but not a motorcycle, shall be $75

per year.

(2) The electric vehicle road use fee for an electric

vehicle with a gross vehicle weight rating of not more than

26,000 pounds, but not a motorcycle, shall be $380 per year.

For purposes of this paragraph, an electric vehicle shall not

include a hybrid electric vehicle.

(3) The electric vehicle road use fee for an electric

vehicle with a gross vehicle weight rating of 26,001 pounds

or more shall be $450 per year.

§ 9033. Electricity used in electric vehicles.

Electricity used in an electric vehicle that propels a

vehicle on public highways is not considered a liquid fuel , fuel

or alternative fuel as defined under this chapter.

20230SB0656PN0859 - 3 -

