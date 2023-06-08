Convoso StateTracker™ Addresses Challenge of Proliferating Mini-TCPA State Laws and Associated Fines Facing Customers
SaaS innovator Convoso launches the first purpose-built solution for outbound sales teams to better comply with a growing variety of state regulations.
We developed the Convoso StateTracker tool in response to new state regulations our customers are facing around calling and texting their leads.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Convoso, SaaS innovator in outbound contact center solutions, announces a new product in its software offerings to sales and lead generation teams that addresses the growing need to comply with new regulations adopted by individual states.
— Bobby Hakimi, CPO & Co-Founder
The Convoso StateTracker™ is the only solution purpose-built to support outbound sales teams that allows them to dial into complex state regulatory environments with more confidence as they can comply with daily attempt maximums required by state "Mini-TCPA" styled laws. The tool is exclusively available to customers using Convoso’s dialer software.
"At PACE [Professional Associations for Customer Engagement],” said Rob Seaver, Executive Director, “we applaud new tools and technology that helps companies meet compliance standards and act more responsibly toward consumer interests."
Convoso has a track record of supporting regulatory compliance for the sales and performance marketing industry through technologies, education, and the support of organizations that promote self regulation, especially with practices that encourage businesses to act in a way that's responsible and consumer friendly. Convoso’s CEO and Co-Founder, Nima Hakimi, sits on the board of directors for PACE.
WHY CONVOSO STATETRACKER TOOL MATTERS
Without a tool like StateTracker, companies face an extraordinary challenge trying to determine whether they are in compliance with the different state laws. For businesses reaching out to consumers, there are large fines associated with violating mini-TCPA state laws that can range up to $1500 per call.
And, without a tool like StateTracker there's no way for a company to know if they're in violation of those laws.
“We developed the Convoso StateTracker tool in response to new state regulations our customers are facing around calling and texting their leads,” said Bobby Hakimi, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder. “Anyone in the sales and lead generation space has to really pay attention these days to changes in the laws about contacting consumers, both at the federal and state level. We do everything we can to help support compliance with those laws. We have many tools with checks and balances, but ultimately it’s up to our customers to use them and to run a compliant operation.”
HOW CONVOSO STATETRACKER WORKS
With StateTracker, Convoso customers can create special rules for leads within states based on zip codes or area codes. They can also limit the number of calls or contacts in a given time period.
As an example, to comply with Florida and Oklahoma laws that limit contact with a lead to 3 times per 24 hours, Convoso customers can create a rule with Convoso’s StateTracker to ensure a lead is not contacted more than 3 times in a 24-hour period.
WHAT IS TCPA?
The Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) was passed by Congress in 1991 to regulate telemarketing calls, auto-dialed calls, pre-recorded calls, text messages, and unsolicited faxes. Many states are going beyond the federal TCPA restrictions, coming up with their own unique set of requirements, including the maximum call attempt rules, as well as other restrictions. These various laws from different states have been referred to as mini-TCPA laws.
ABOUT CONVOSO
Convoso is the industry leader of omnichannel contact center software for sales and lead generation teams. Since 2006, Convoso has continuously innovated its cloud-based dialer solution to help outbound call centers drive profitability while supporting compliance with TCPA and other regulations. The Company will soon be launching its Conversational AI solution. Convoso plans to unveil several new strategic initiatives in the coming months as part of its Build/Buy/Partner roadmap for growth and expansion. The firm is putting together a world-class Corporate Governance framework to enable and incorporate these changes.
Cory Plachy
Convoso
+1 626-466-2161
press@convoso.com