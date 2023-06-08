Convoso StateTracker™ Addresses Challenge of Proliferating Mini-TCPA State Laws and Associated Fines Facing Customers

About

Convoso is the industry leader of omnichannel contact center software for sales and lead generation teams. Since 2006, Convoso has continuously innovated its cloud based dialer solution to help outbound call centers drive profitability while supporting compliance with TCPA and other regulations. Convoso’s IVA is now in Beta. Convoso plans to unveil several new strategic initiatives in the coming months as part of its Build/Buy/Partner roadmap for growth and expansion. The firm is putting together a world-class Corporate Governance framework to enable and incorporate these changes.

