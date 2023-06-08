Online Event Ticketing Market Size Expected To Reach $ 59.60 Billion By 2027

Online Event Ticketing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Online Event Ticketing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s online event ticketing market forecast, the online event ticketing market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 59.60 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global online event ticketing industry is due to the increasing number of live entertainment events. North America region is expected to hold the largest online event ticketing market share. Major online event ticketing companies include Anschutz Entertainment Group, AOL Inc., Atom Tickets LLC, Cvent Inc., Eventbee Inc., Cinemark Holdings Inc.

Online Event Ticketing Market Segments

● By Type: Sports, Music And Other Live Shows, Fair And Festival, Conferences, Food And Drink Events, Other Types

● By Platform: Desktop, Mobile

● By Application: Hotel And Restaurants, Clubs, Schools And Colleges, Theaters, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Online event ticketing refers to the collection of features, tools, and integrations that enables users to sell tickets for an event or service online while gathering registration information from customers or event participants.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Online Event Ticketing Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Online Event Ticketing Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

