Dr. AnnaMaria Bliven Examines AI Ramifications - HOMEFRONT BATTLEFIELD: FIGHT THE AI BATTLE WITH A CONQUERING MINDSET

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When an adversary presents itself, Dr. Annamaria Bliven recognizes that the common initial response is fear and the urge to flee. She understands that confronting an adversary or adverse situation can create discomfort, leading to stress that hinders clear thinking and proper thought processing. Dr. Annamaria Bliven acknowledges that in such situations, the mind tends to wander, preventing the development of a focused mindset and instead promoting a scattered one. She believes that a scattered mindset weakens mental resilience, while a focused mindset fosters mental strength.

Many challenges to careers are taking place at the present time due to the advent of artificial intelligence in the workplace. It was one thing to have robotic assistance on the manufacturing floor, chatbot assistance on a website, vocal responses to questions on our phones, help with spelling and grammar, and other types of assistance we wanted and that were within our control. It is quite another thing to be faced with having to deal with the forced co-existence of artificial intelligence and human effort in the workplace.

Partnering with artificial intelligence for work tasks can be seen as both positive and negative. Many of us are trying to determine if this is something that enhances human effort, or is this encroaching upon it? For people who are paralegals, whose job tasks include research and writing briefs for attorneys to use in negotiations and litigations, the presence of artificial intelligence in the workplace is a sign their career is coming to an end. See this Bloomberg article https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-03-15/pwc-introduces-ai-chatbot-for-4-000-lawyers-to-speed-up-work. Notice too, in this article, there are other law firms jumping on the bandwagon.

So, to take the example of the diminishing need for paralegals, one might ask, what’s next? What will be the next career to be taken over by artificial intelligence? Is my career next? Having to even face this adversary to the future of careers, is enough for people all to say, “I give up.” To say this, people would be admitting defeat, and when people are in the battle of their career, their life, their livelihood, this is the last thing to be thinking and saying.

This is why people all need to have strong mindsets and not weak mindsets. The weak mindset says, “I give up.” The strong mindset says, “There must be something humans do that artificial intelligence cannot do that secures a new future of work for us humans.” This is a mindset that goes beyond seeing the world from rose-colored glasses and as the glass is half full, this is the mindset that moves us from being defeated to being in a strong defensive position.

Being on the defensive side is helpful in winning the battle, but even more helpful is being on the offensive side. Taking the offensive side means having a strong mindset with the intention to position ourselves for the future of the new workplace. See the McKinsey & Company article https://www.mckinsey.com/featured-insights/mckinsey-explainers/what-is-the-future-of-work. You can plainly see that many careers are disappearing, not just paralegal careers. So, how do we act to be on the offensive side of this battle? How is it even possible to conquer this challenge that seems overwhelming and extremely threatening?

First, people keep ourselves from fear. Next, people keep ourselves from having a defeatist attitude. For goodness’ sake, don’t say “I give up.” Finally, look for where humans fit with the co-existence of artificial intelligence in the workplace. This battle is about to get even more heated and more threatening with the invention of more and more uses for GPT and other artificial intelligence programs. Focus on what is possible. As we ponder that, people have a stronger mindset that will lead to a more productive outcome, and an offensive stance that will help us conquer this challenge and make us victorious in this battle of the very lives and careers.