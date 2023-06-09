Pat Pattison’s Best of California” Debuts on MeTV Los Angeles

Pat Pattison interviews Sarah Brewer Regional Park Superintendent at the Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park in Aqua Dulce

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Disney studio executive and veteran broadcaster Pat Pattison’s locally-produced travel/community affairs show, “Pat Pattison’s Best of California” debuts on KAZA-TV Los Angeles Sunday, July 2, at 7:30 a.m.

“Pat Pattison’s Best of California” evolved from Pattison’s YouTube and Facebook video travel segments. The show highlights California’s natural wonders, unique history, and fascinating people from all over the state. Episodes highlight the State Park System, National Parks, famous restaurants, California history, and Hollywood history. The shows are all shot on location at the destinations Pattison is highlighting.

“My family has lived in California since the 1880s and we have a profound love of this place”, Pattison says. “The purpose of the show is to highlight small businesses, people, nature, and success stories we see all around us. It’s definitely meant to be a good news show and interactive and we want ideas from our viewers to cover as well” Pattison said.

A veteran on-air host and actor, Pattison has been the host of “Remade in California” for Spectrum Cable and has done segments on CNBC’s “Make Me a Millionaire Inventor”, Network news, and many other broadcast outlets. He is also a regular contributor to PBS’s “Next Avenue” and Forbes.com. Pattison has always worked in the entertainment industry where he was V.P. Creative Services at the Walt Disney Studios as well as positions at, KTTV, WTTG, WCVB, and Disneyland over a long career.

KAZA-TV is owned by Weigel Broadcasting Co. and is the Los Angeles area affiliate of Weigel’s MeTV, America’s number-one all-classic television network.

KAZA-TV is available on over-the-air channel 54.1, DirecTV 54, Dish 54, and on various Spectrum, Cox, AT&T, Fios, Catalina Broadband, and Frontier channel positions. Full channel listings can be found on metv.com.

