St Johnsbury / Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4004240
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/6/2023 at approximately 2358 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 5, Fairlee, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Nelson Hidalgo
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks received a report that Nelson Hidalgo, who had an outstanding warrant out of Windsor County, was at an address on Rt 5, Fairlee. Troopers confirmed the warrant, which was for 2 counts of Domestic Assault and 4 counts of Violation of Probation. Hidalgo was located at the residence, where he was taken into custody without incident. Hidalgo was lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Complex for lack of $1000.00 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/7/2023
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: NRCC
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: Y