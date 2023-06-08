St Johnsbury / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4004240

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fecher

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/6/2023 at approximately 2358 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 5, Fairlee, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Nelson Hidalgo

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks received a report that Nelson Hidalgo, who had an outstanding warrant out of Windsor County, was at an address on Rt 5, Fairlee. Troopers confirmed the warrant, which was for 2 counts of Domestic Assault and 4 counts of Violation of Probation. Hidalgo was located at the residence, where he was taken into custody without incident. Hidalgo was lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Complex for lack of $1000.00 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/7/2023

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: NRCC

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: Y