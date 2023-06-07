Submit Release
Governor Abbott Announces Over $468,000 Job Training Grant To Dallas College

June 7, 2023 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a Skills Development Fund (SDF) grant award for $468,309 to Dallas College by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). Dallas College will provide training for more than 240 new and current employees from health and human services programs provider Gainwell Technologies to increase their skills across IT systems, increase efficiency in the delivery of products, and prepare employees to replace retiring workers.
 
“The State of Texas continues to invest in our highly skilled, diverse workforce to support critical industries in our state's booming economy,” said Governor Abbott. "With this job training grant, Dallas College will train hundreds of new and current health and human services professionals to help deliver the best healthcare for Texans. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission and Dallas College, in partnership with Gainwell Technologies, for their work to expand opportunities for hardworking Texans and to meet the needs of our state’s growing economy.”
 
“The Skills Development Fund supports Texas employers by upskilling current employees and helping create new high-paying, in-demand jobs,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “These TWC grants provided training for more than 30,000 workers in Texas in the past three years, strengthening the state’s workforce.”
 
Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson presented the award at a ceremony that included state, federal, and local officials, Dallas College leadership, and Gainwell Technologies representatives in Irving.
 
The SDF is the state's workforce training grant program that helps businesses upskill their new or incumbent workforce. In partnership with the public community and technical colleges, workforce development boards, and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TWC collaborates to provide customized, innovative training to Texas businesses of all sizes. The SDF grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with at least 4,800 employers to upgrade or support the creation of nearly 420,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program's inception in 1996.
 

