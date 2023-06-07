Submit Release
Mikhail Mishustin meets with Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov

RUSSIA, June 7 - The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting.

Excerpts from the transcript:

Mikhail Mishustin: Mr Japarov, I would like to greet you and the entire delegation of the friendly Kyrgyz Republic here in Sochi, Russia. First of all, I would like to ask you to pass best regards to President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov from President of Russia Vladimir Putin and from me personally.

During the President of Kyrgyzstan's official visit to Russia on 7-9 May, talks were held at the highest level, and now our Governments’ goal is to ensure that the agreements between our leaders are implemented. We sincerely value our friendship and brotherly alliance with Kyrgyzstan. Despite the difficult external economic situation, today Russia remains Kyrgyzstan's leading trading partner, and together we are implementing projects in various fields such as geological exploration, manufacturing, the digital economy, and a number of other areas.

In January-April, trade grew 16 percent to almost 85 billion roubles, or more than 92 billion Kyrgyzstani som. The share of national currencies in mutual transactions, which is very important, has reached 70 percent. Thanks go to your team, Mr Japarov, for, among other things, making all of this possible. We will continue to increase this level.

