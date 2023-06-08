Aventis Metaverse and AI Vision Fund Announce Partnership to Revolutionize AI-Powered Education in the Metaverse

Aventis Metaverse partners with AI Vision Fund to revolutionize metaverse education, leveraging AI and immersive experiences for innovative learning.

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aventis Metaverse, the world's pioneering metaverse graduate school, is delighted to announce a groundbreaking partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the AI Vision Fund (AVF) today. This transformative collaboration aims to unleash the immense potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and AI-powered education within the metaverse, creating innovative and immersive learning experiences for students. Together, they are set to revolutionize the metaverse ecosystem and pave the way for a new era of education, digital assets, and immersive experiences.

Under this strategic partnership, Aventis Metaverse and the AI Vision Fund will collaborate on several key initiatives.

Metaverse as a Service (MaaS)

AVF and Aventis Metaverse are joining forces to develop and offer robust Metaverse as a Service (MaaS) solutions. This collaborative effort will harness the expertise and resources of both entities to create a scalable metaverse platform. By providing immersive experiences and virtual environments, this initiative empowers businesses across various industries to enhance customer engagement, host virtual events, and unlock new revenue streams through seamless metaverse integration.

Training and Placement Opportunities for Metaverse Jobs

Recognizing the growing demand for skilled professionals in the metaverse field, AVF and Aventis Metaverse will collaborate to deliver comprehensive training programs. Through educational courses, workshops, and training modules, this initiative equips individuals and organizations with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate and leverage the metaverse ecosystem. The partnership also focuses on providing career and job placement opportunities, ensuring a talent pool that meets the industry's evolving needs.

Launch of NFT Profile Pictures and NFT Learning Badges

AVF and Aventis Metaverse are pioneering the launch and promotion of NFT (Non-Fungible Token) Profile Pictures and NFT Learning Badges. These unique digital assets will serve as profile pictures and badges, showcasing achievements and earned credentials within the metaverse ecosystem. This initiative aims to recognize and reward users for their contributions and accomplishments, while fostering wider adoption of NFTs within the metaverse community.

Collaborative AI Projects

AVF and Aventis Metaverse are embarking on a transformative collaboration in the realm of AI. Together, they aim to incubate and develop potential AI projects that foster innovation within the metaverse ecosystem. Notably, the "AI Professor" initiative represents an ambitious research and development endeavor that explores new frontiers in education. By integrating cutting-edge AI technologies, Aventis Metaverse becomes a testament to the transformative power of AI, creating groundbreaking solutions for the benefit of the community and beyond.

Mr. Alvin Lam, Co-Founder of AI Vision Fund, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing transformative and future-oriented education. By harnessing the power of AI within the metaverse, we can deliver a truly immersive and personalized learning experience that prepares our students for the demands of the digital age."

Mr. Samuel Teo, Co-Founder of Aventis Metaverse, highlighted the profound impact of AI in education, "The power of AI in education lies in its ability to personalize learning, adapt to individual needs, and unlock new frontiers of knowledge. By harnessing AI's potential, we can create transformative educational experiences that empower learners, foster critical thinking, and prepare students for the challenges of a rapidly evolving world."

Aventis Metaverse and the AI Vision Fund are set to drive innovation, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing within the metaverse ecosystem. The exchange of expertise, knowledge, technologies, and networks will accelerate the development and deployment of groundbreaking solutions that transform the future of education and immersive experiences.

About Aventis Metaverse

Aventis Metaverse, the first AI-powered Graduate school within the Metaverse, aims to transform lives through an AI-powered decentralized education platform that offers affordable and accessible executive education. They are committed to empowering individuals to achieve their full potential while revolutionizing digital learning in the Metaverse.

For more information about Aventis Metaverse, please visit:

• Website: https://aventismetaverse.com/

For more information about the AI Vision Fund, please visit:

• Website: https://aivisionfund.com/