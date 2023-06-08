Mocksville Urgent Care Ribbon Cutting at Carolina QuickCare: Free Lunch, Games, Prizes
Community Event features Chamber Ribbon Cutting, Free Food, Snow Cones, Bouncy HouseMOCKSVILLE, NC, U.S.A., June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Event on June 14, 2023 — The Mocksville Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care and the Davie Chamber of Commerce invite you to attend a ribbon cutting and free lunch at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, June 14.
The family-friendly event featuring a bouncy house, snow cones, prizes, and food takes place at 1102-B Yadkinville Rd. (📍 next to Summit Eye Care, across from the Willow Oaks Shopping Center) and will celebrate the recent opening of Carolina QuickCare’s Mocksville urgent care location.
— MOCKSVILLE URGENT CARE RIBBON CUTTING EVENT DETAILS —
▶ What: Ribbon cutting and grand opening event for Carolina QuickCare Urgent Care in Mocksville
▶ When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 — Celebration begins with a ribbon cutting and free lunch at 11:30 AM
▶ Where: 1102-B Yadkinville Rd. (next to Summit Eye Care, across from the Willow Oaks Shopping Center)
▶ Who: All Mocksville families, residents, and local businesses are invited to attend the free event (local business attendees will receive 1 free month of in-clinic advertising on TVs inside of the urgent care!)
— Mocksville Urgent Care Open 7 Days a Week —
The Carolina QuickCare Mocksville location has provided care for local families 7 days a week since it opened in March. Before the center’s opening, Mocksville residents had minimal healthcare options during evenings or on weekends.
"We invite all Mocksville residents and business owners to attend our ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, June 14th," said Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer at Carolina QuickCare. "We're grateful for the opportunity to continue providing Mocksville families with prompt, compassionate care 7 days a week.”
— EVENT ACTIVITIES —
The celebration begins at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, June 14, and will include many family-friendly activities:
Free Food • Davie Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting
Bouncy House • Games and Prizes • Snow Cones • Clinic Tours
Don’t miss out on the festivities! Stop by 1102-B Yadkinville Rd. (next to Summit Eye Care) on Wednesday, June 14. The celebration begins with a ribbon cutting and free lunch at 11:30 AM. Learn more about the Carolina QuickCare Mocksville urgent care location by texting “QUICK” to 843-418-9107, or by following us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/QuickCareMocksville or https://www.instagram.com/carolinaquickcare/.
