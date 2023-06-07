Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,339 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 420 Printer's Number 1474

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States, President of the United States, Attorney General of the United States, Drug Enforcement Administration and Department of Health and Human Services to remove cannabis as a Schedule I controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

You just read:

House Resolution 420 Printer's Number 1474

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more