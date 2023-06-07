House Resolution 420 Printer's Number 1474

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States, President of the United States, Attorney General of the United States, Drug Enforcement Administration and Department of Health and Human Services to remove cannabis as a Schedule I controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act.
