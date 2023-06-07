21st circuit commission announces nominees for Dueker circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County





7 June 2023





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the resignation of Judge Joseph S. Dueker. Those nominated by the commission are:





Matthew H. Hearne – Hearne graduated in 1989 from Hillsdale College and in 1992 from the University of Toledo College of Law. He is an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County.





Jeffrey P. Medler – Medler graduated in 1991 from Boston College and in 1994 from Saint Louis University School of Law. He is an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County.





Krista S. Peyton – Peyton graduated in 1991 from Southeast Missouri State University and in 1995 from Syracuse University School of Law. She is an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County.





The commission received 18 applications and interviewed all applicants during two days of public interviews on June 6 and 7, 2023. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Hearne received three votes, Medler received five votes, and Peyton received five votes.





The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Michael E. Gardner, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; William P. Grant; Al Koller III; Matt Reh, secretary of the commission; and Kelly Wittenbrink.









