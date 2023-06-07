21st circuit commission announces nominees for Lasater associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County





7 June 2023





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the appointment of Judge John R. Lasater to circuit judge. Those nominated by the commission are:





Seth A. Albin – Albin graduated in 1994 from the University of Michigan and in 1997 from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis. Albin is an attorney at Summers Compton Wells LLC.





Daniel J. Kertz – Kertz graduated in 1990 from Jefferson College, in 1992 from Indiana University and in 1998 from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. He is an assistant prosecuting attorney in St. Charles County.





Natalie P. Warner – Warner graduated in 1998 from Bellarmine University and in 2004 from Washington University School of Law. Warner is an assistant attorney general for the state of Missouri.





The commission received 18 applications and interviewed all applicants during two days of public interviews on June 6 and 7, 2023. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Albin received three votes, Kertz received five votes, and Warner received five votes.





The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Michael E. Gardner, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; William P. Grant; Al Koller III; Matt Reh, secretary of the commission; and Kelly Wittenbrink.









