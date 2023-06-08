daVinci Retail Revolutionizes Planning with Exception Management
daVinci Retail, leader in Assortment Planning and Merchandising solutions doubling down on its renowned planning suite.
— Melanie Tomaselli, VP of Customer Success
Ning Chiu, President of daVinci Retail, highlights the investment into this area as paramount, stating, "In today's fast-paced retail planning landscape, planners and buyers are constantly challenged to accomplish more with fewer resources. With our latest business intelligence advancement, our application takes a giant leap forward by guiding users to identify exceptions within their plans easily. This empowers proactive decision-making, efficient exception management, and optimal inventory and sales performance. We aim to equip retail planners with the critical information to ensure improved profitability and unmatched customer satisfaction."
Melanie Tomaselli, VP of Customer Success, adds, "Imagine the sheer volume of calculations involved in Merchandise Financial plans alone—3.4 million! How can a single user manually check every number? Exception management is an absolute game changer!"
About daVinci Retail:
Founded in 2005, daVinci Retail emerged from the frustrations caused by existing planning tools that failed to address the unique challenges of assortment planning. Boasting a senior management team with over 25 years of direct retail industry expertise in planning and buying, we possess firsthand knowledge of the hurdles faced by retailers. Inspired by these challenges, we developed daVinci Assortment Planning—an unparalleled solution combining industry knowledge and software engineering excellence. Our mission is to empower merchandising teams with the tools they need to make informed decisions and achieve optimal results from day one.
