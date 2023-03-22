daVinci Retail announces complimentary user training video series for Assortment Planning and Merchandise Planning.
I am very proud of our training series. It’s ideally suited for those who are just starting out in the Retail field or want a refresher to bring them up to speed on current processes.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- daVinci Retail proudly announces our complimentary user training video series for Assortment Planning and Merchandise Financial Planning.
— Melanie Tomaselli, VP of Customer Success
The training content draws from the experience of our senior team, each with over 25 years of direct industry knowledge and experience in buying and planning. “I am very proud of our training series. It pulls together our combined retail knowledge and incorporates industry best practices in planning and buying. It’s ideally suited for those who are just starting out in the Retail field or want a refresher to bring them up to speed on current processes.” Melanie Tomaselli, VP of Account Management
The Assortment Planning video series guides the user through the four stages of assortment planning:
1. Assortment Strategy
2. Assortment Creation
3. Assortment Quantification
4. Assortment Execution
The Merchandise Planning video series walks you through every step of the planning workflow, complete with KPI’s and formulas:
1. Sales Performance metrics
2. Inventory Productivity KPI metrics
3. Receipt Planning
4. Markdown planning calculations and impact on inventory
5. Inventory Adjustment metrics
6. Open to buy planning
7. Gross Margin Planning
Also, check out the video series!
1. Assortment Planning
2. Merchandise Planning
When you partner with daVinci, you benefit from our team’s expertise with decades of retail knowledge and experience. Our retail backgrounds in buying and planning allow us to speak the same language; to truly understand retailers’ needs and drive how the daVinci solution works for you. We are merchants first, backed by a team of tech wizzes from diverse backgrounds and cultures.
