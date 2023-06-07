Saskatchewan Agri-Food Exports Up 75 Per Cent in First Quarter of 2023

CANADA, June 7 - Released on June 7, 2023

Saskatchewan's agri-food exports are surging in 2023 to an estimated $6 billion in the first quarter of 2023, up 75 per cent from the same period in 2022. This increase solidifies Saskatchewan's position as a major player in global agricultural trade and demonstrates our commitment to meeting global food security.

Leading Saskatchewan exports continue to be canola oil, canola seed, non-durum wheat, durum and lentils.

"Increased export numbers demonstrate the strength and resilience of our agri-food sector," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "Trade statistics like these reinforce Saskatchewan's sustainability story internationally, showing global investors that Saskatchewan producers are in an excellent position to feed the world today and in the future."

High agri-food prices, in some cases by as much as 100 per cent relative to 2021, and increased supply are fuelling the growth in export volume and value for the first three months in 2023. Crop production in Saskatchewan rebounded from the 2021 drought thereby doubling the volume of Saskatchewan exports for the first three months of 2023.

The export numbers build from a solid foundation in 2022 where Saskatchewan exported a record $18.5 billion in agri-food products. Saskatchewan's numbers demonstrate the sector is on its way to reaching the target of growing Saskatchewan's agri-food exports to $20 billion by 2030, as outlined in Saskatchewan's Growth Plan.

Saskatchewan remains committed to supporting the growth and development of the province's agri-food sector. By investing in research and development, fostering partnerships around the world and promoting trade opportunities, Saskatchewan aims to further enhance its global market presence and reinforce its reputation as a reliable supplier of high-quality agricultural products.

-30-

For more information, contact: