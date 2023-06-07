$14 Million Being Invested in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks this Year

CANADA, June 7 - Released on June 7, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $14 million in provincial park facility and infrastructure improvements in 2023-24.

"We are always looking at how we can help make our provincial parks more beautiful, welcoming and accessible for everyone," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Investing in our facilities, along with the many activities and events available, gives our visitors so many ways to make lasting memories."

Projects that will be completed this fiscal year include:

A new day-use pavilion for Rowan's Ravine offering, sheltered space for group or family gatherings. Pavilions are accessible to both day visitors and overnight campers;

New campground service centres at Blackstrap and Makwa Lake Provincial Parks, providing enhanced shower and washroom facilities;

Construction of a new Visitor Reception Centre at Crooked Lake Provincial Park to enhance customer service and park operations;

The second phase of a campground development in Meadow Lake Provincial Park;

Water system upgrades at Narrow Hills and Moose Mountain Provincial Parks;

Wastewater system improvements at The Battlefords Provincial Park and lagoon upgrade at Danielson Provincial Park;

Boat Launch replacement at Candle Lake Provincial Park;

Major road improvements at Makwa Lake Provincial Park; and

Ongoing improvements to washrooms, docks, day-use facilities and signage.

Some of the major projects completed over the past year that park visitors can enjoy this camping season, include:

A new campground service centre at Duck Mountain Provincial Park, providing enhanced shower and washroom facilities;

Electrical service expansion to group campgrounds in Greenwater Lake and Moose Mountain Provincial Parks;

Boat launch upgrades at Douglas Provincial Park to improve launching conditions through the summer boating season;

New Interpretive exhibits at the Buffalo Pound Provincial Park Visitor Centre to enhance park interpretive programming for park visitors;

A new accessible pedestrian bridge at Candle Lake Provincial Park and improved access to park trail sections, picnic sites and campsites at several parks; and

Major road upgrades at The Battlefords Provincial Park.

With this year's planned improvements, a total of $188 million will be invested in park facility expansion and upgrades since 2007.

To learn more about Saskatchewan Provincial Parks, visit www.saskparks.com.

