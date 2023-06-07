Mayor Bowser Announces Public Safety Partnership with DoorDash

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, District officials, and DoorDash representatives announced a new public safety partnership to support rideshare and delivery drivers. The partnership will build on the success of the Private Security Camera Incentive Program and includes a $500,000 investment by DoorDash to make dash cams available to eligible drivers free of charge.

“We know that video evidence can be crucial for solving crimes and closing cases. That’s why we are deploying dash cams for food delivery drivers and rideshare drivers,” said Mayor Bowser. “This is about using every tool at our disposal when it comes to public safety. We’re making commonsense updates to our legislation, including expanded protections for-hire vehicle workers. We’re getting dash cams out. We’re getting wheel locks out. If someone comes to us with a good idea, we are ready to be your partner.”

The District’s Private Security Camera Incentive Program has allowed the District to deploy more than 26,000 private security cameras on homes and businesses, which MPD then uses to identify suspects and solve crimes.

Building on the success of the Private Security Camera Incentive Program, DoorDash will donate $500,000 to the District to procure and deploy an estimated 5,000 dash cameras to DC residents who work as delivery and/or rideshare drivers. The District expects to distribute the dash cameras later this summer by having eligible drivers pick them up at designated locations, a process similar to how the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) distributes wheel locks.

District agencies and DoorDash will also work together to raise awareness about other preventive efforts to reduce the risk of crime, such as never leaving a car running and unattended. The partnership includes the creation of a streamlined process for MPD to collaborate with DoorDash's Law Enforcement Response Team, which will allow detectives to connect with a real person to get crucial information and evidence during an investigation. Additionally, drivers will be able to benefit from regular briefings on best practices for protection and participate in customized safety workshops organized by Serve DC and supported by the Department of For-Hire Vehicles.

“Advancing the safety of Dashers and our entire community is incredibly important to everyone at DoorDash,” said DoorDash Global Head of Public Engagement John Horton. “The Bowser administration has been tireless in advancing public safety, and we are proud to bolster their efforts by providing the tools and resources to ensure that Dashers feel safe, secure, and supported. We look forward to taking this bold step with Mayor Bowser and the Metropolitan Police Department as we work together towards achieving a safer future for everyone in the District.”

To further support more safety and protection for DC drivers, MPD continues to distribute free steering wheel locks to DC residents who own a 2011-2021 Kia or Hyundai vehicle. Residents can check to see if their local District station has any wheel locks remaining by going to mpdc.dc.gov/autotheft.

Last month, Mayor Bowser sent a package of Safer, Stronger legislation sent to the DC Council. Among other commonsense updates, the legislation will expand protections for transit and for-hire vehicle employees, transit passengers, and people at rec centers. The legislation will also increase the reimbursement for the Private Security Camera System Incentive Program. Councilmember Brooke Pinto will hold a hearing on the legislation on Tuesday, June 27 at 12:00 p.m., and the public is encouraged to testify or submit a written testimony to be part of the official hearing record by contacting (202) 724-8058 or emailing [email protected]. The public can also watch the hearing live HERE.