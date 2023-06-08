Keystone Adds SEMA Launchpad Semi-Finalist, Sawtooth Tonneau

Ford F-150 Sawtooth with Expandable Tonneau Cover An expanded Sawtooth Tonneau on Silver Ford F-150 in Rhyolite Nevada Sawtooth Logo

The Sawtooth Expandable Tonneau was added to Keystone Distribution’s product offerings.

HEBER CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sawtooth Tonneau is excited to announce that Keystone Automotive Operations, the largest distributor of aftermarket parts and accessories in North America, has added Sawtooth Tonneau, an innovative expandable tonneau cover, to its product lineup. This exciting partnership allows Keystone to offer its customers a versatile and practical cargo management solution that enhances consumer truck bed functionality.

Sawtooth Tonneau is a groundbreaking and patented expandable truck bed cover designed to provide consumers with unmatched flexibility and utility. The stretch-ability of the Sawtooth tonneau cover offers a unique solution for a variety of situations, enabling customers to load more, haul more, and do more. This expandable tonneau cover is a game-changer in the industry, providing an innovative alternative to traditional "flat only" tonneaus.

Andy Morgan, Senior Category Director with Keystone Automotive Operations, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are excited to finally offer our customers Sawtooth bed covers. It’s a new innovative cargo management product. The stretch-ability provides consumers a flexible option for a variety of situations. It’s taken an extremely long time, but we are excited to finally bring these to our customers."

D.J. Potter, CEO of Sawtooth, also shared his excitement, saying, "We are thrilled to offer our products through Keystone. We believe it is a good opportunity for both Keystone and Sawtooth to offer consumers more versatility and utility than the traditional 'flat only' tonneaus. With the Sawtooth Expandable Tonneau, consumers will now be able to load more, haul more, and do more with their pickups"

Keystone's partnership with Sawtooth aligns with their commitment to providing customers with cutting-edge products that enhance their automotive experiences. By continuously expanding their product offerings, Keystone remains at the forefront of the industry, providing top-quality solutions to its extensive network of part installers and retailers.

To learn more about Sawtooth Tonneau, please visit www.sawtootht.com. For more information about Keystone Automotive Operations and their vast range of aftermarket parts and accessories, visit https://www.keystoneautomotive.com/.

About Keystone Automotive Operations: Keystone Automotive Operations is the leading distributor of aftermarket parts and accessories in North America. With the largest network of highly qualified, experienced, and customer-oriented shops, Keystone has developed the industry's most extensive network of part installers and retailers. Through their convenient Parts Via service, customers can choose to pick up parts at a nearby shop, schedule an installation, or have them delivered to their doorstep.

About Sawtooth Tonneau: Sawtooth, a SEMA Launchpad finalist, is a pioneering company specializing in innovative automotive cargo management solutions. Their expandable tonneau cover, the Sawtooth Expandable Tonneau, offers unrivaled stretch-ability and utility, allowing customers to maximize their truck bed capabilities. With Sawtooth, customers can load more, haul more, and do more.

Sawtooth STRETCH Expandable Tonneau Story