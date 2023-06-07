Mach Trade Is Pushing Forward On New Valve Grinding Solutions
Mach Trade, an international retailer with a focus on metal working machines has announced its new line-up of engine valve grinding machine products.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas-based company Mach Trade, an international retailer with a focus on metal working machines has announced its new line-up of engine valve grinding machine products, with a focus on more efficient production times and a larger commitment to sustainability and industrial responsibility.
Understanding valve grinding
Valve grinding is an important process in engine manufacturing and maintenance, which as the name implies directly involved the valves in a combustion engine.
The function of a valve in a standard automotive engine is to allow or restrict the fluid of gas from and into the combustion chambers. A valve is an essential part of every single gas-powered automotive in the market, as it's the main mechanism that ensures that the engine receives gas in the exact proportions it needs at any given time.
Failure to provide a perfect fit between the valve and the valve seat is however a considerable concern in the world of engine manufacturers. A valve that doesn't fit as intended will be unable to provide the airtight seal required to keep gas and other fluids sealed.
An engine with poorly fit valves will experience a reduction in power and performance, even if the car itself is brand new. And concerningly the bad fit can cause leaks that will slowly build up damage on other components of the engine.
To avoid this fit issue manufacturers and specialists rely on valve grinding, a mechanical process where the valves are smoothed to ensure the fit between the piece and its intended seat is perfect. Through valve grinding, manufacturers ensure that their engines can provide the listed performance, and ensure the quality of their product.
Redesigning valve grinding
At its core valve grinding is a fairly straightforward process. Valves are clamped into a valve grinding machine which uses a series of rolls to grind off excess material from the clamped piece and provide a smoother and even finish on the surface of the valve.
For years the above description fits the general idea of the valve grinding process, but as times advance manufacturers have made efforts to improve the functionality of valve grinders and offer a better service both for their clients as well as the eventual car users.
Energy and time efficiency are of course major factors to consider in these processes. Time saved is both money and energy saved, meaning that higher efficiency not only means better results for the company but also will result in a reduced ecological footprint. However, the reliance on coolant has been another major factor to consider, as just working overtime can result in the consumption of more potentially polluting coolants.
Similarly precision is a very important aspect of the process for manufacturers. As precision is directly tied to the performance of the motor, companies need to develop valve grinders that can operate efficiently and easily but without sacrificing any level of accuracy.
Mach Trade's solutions
As part of its new rollout of products, Mach Trade is currently offering the SJMC VG100 and ST 080 valve grinding machines, both of which offer their solutions to the challenges present in traditional valve grinding.
The SJMC VG100 is an air-operated model with a focus on efficiency, able to complete the valve grinding process in less than 5 minutes from the moment of clamping. This combination of efficiency and it's power-source result in a heavily reduced ecological impact and a machine that can easily operate for long periods without making a considerable impact on operational and ecological costs.
The ST 080 instead uses a redesigned internal cooling system which reduces the need for additional coolant refills and makes it so that the machine can operate without a heavy reliance on external gels and chemicals. Coupled with this is its double V locking system which forgoes the traditional clamp system for a double lock that ensures additional accuracy for superior results in the grinding process.
Both machines are currently being sold and distributed by Mach Trade in the US and Europe through their representative offices. Additionally, the company offers on-site service and maintenance for its clients as part of its commitment to ensure consumer satisfaction.
Individuals interested in either of these engine valve grinding machines or other associated services can contact Mach Trade on their official website today.
