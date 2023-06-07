Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Extends Application Deadline for Broadband Opportunity Program

~ Eligible applicants have until July 14 to apply for $133 million in funding for broadband Internet projects ~



Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced that the deadline to apply for funding through the Broadband Opportunity Program’s second application window has been extended to Friday, July 14, 2023, at 5 p.m., Eastern Time. Eligible applicants can apply for $133 million in funding available to expand broadband Internet infrastructure through the Broadband Opportunity Program and additional information is available on the Broadband Opportunity Program webpage

The Broadband Opportunity Program was created to expand broadband Internet service to unserved areas of this state, which will encourage job creation, capital investment and the strengthening and diversification of local economies. Earlier this year, Governor DeSantis announced a first round of awards in February totaling more than $144 million for 58 projects in 41 Florida counties, a second round of awards in April totaling more than $22 million for eight projects across eight Florida counties, and a third round of awards in May totaling $60 million for 22 projects in 19 Florida counties.

Eligible applicants include corporations, limited liability companies, general partnerships, and others. The deadline for eligible applicants to submit an application is Friday, July 14, 2023, at 5 p.m., Eastern Time. For more information about the Broadband Opportunity Program, the application webinar and how to apply, please visit the Broadband Opportunity Program webpage.

