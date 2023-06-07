Haven Senior Investments Appoints Robin Gestal as COO, Signifying a New Chapter of Leadership Excellence

Haven Senior Investments Appoints Robin Gestal as Chief Operating Officer, Signifying a New Chapter of Leadership Excellence

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Haven Senior Investments, a distinguished faith-based senior housing advisory and brokerage firm, is delighted to announce the promotion of Robin Gestal, the accomplished SVP of Operations, to the esteemed position of Chief Operating Officer. In her elevated role, Ms. Gestal will assume responsibility for overseeing the implementation of company strategies and driving exceptional results on a daily and quarterly basis.

Robin Gestal brings a distinctive blend of skills and experience to Haven Senior Investments as the newly appointed COO. With a diverse background spanning finance, real estate investment, and healthcare, her professional journey commenced on Wall Street, specializing in fixed income sales and trading with a keen focus on mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and innovative cash flow structuring. Throughout the years, Robin has made astute investments in a wide range of real estate assets, skillfully acquiring, repositioning, and selling numerous properties. Her expertise lies in creative deal structuring and financing, while her entrepreneurial spirit extends to coaching and mentoring other investors. Holding a BA from Mount Holyoke College and an MA from Christies Education, Robin stands as a testament to unwavering dedication and continuous growth. Together with her husband Ken, Robin cherishes spending quality time with their six children and actively engages with their church community. Travel is a shared passion that adds vibrancy to their lives.

John Hauber, the CEO of Haven Senior Investments, expressed his gratitude, stating, "Haven Senior Investments is truly blessed to have Robin assume the role of COO. Her extensive background, unwavering commitment to servant leadership, and genuine concern for the well-being of senior housing owners and operators empower our team to provide exceptional service. Robin has consistently demonstrated this dedication to both our clients and our internal team throughout her remarkable four-year tenure at HSI."

Reflecting on her rewarding journey, Robin Gestal commented, "The past four years at Haven have been incredibly fulfilling. It is an honor to serve our clients, who have dedicated their lives to caring for seniors. Moreover, working alongside like-minded and dedicated individuals every day as we deliver outstanding financial services is a source of great joy."

Haven Senior Investments, a subsidiary of HavenCo, LLC, stands as the preeminent faith-based senior housing advisory and brokerage firm. With an unwavering focus on delivering exceptional service and expertise, Haven Senior Investments assists clients in achieving their goals in buying, selling, developing, investing, financing, or operating within the senior housing market. HavenCo serves as the parent company of Haven Senior Investments, Haven Realty, HavenCo Capital, Haven Senior Living, and Haven Senior Developments. The company's headquarters are strategically located in Dallas, Texas.

