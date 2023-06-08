Bonfils-Stanton Foundation Commits to Storytelling to Advance Mission, Hires Anthony Grimes as Communications Director
Movement leader and storyteller, Anthony Grimes, positioned to elevate storytelling and advocacy at historic foundation
We brought in a visionary leader who will help implement the kind of profound change we envision... [and] someone who will help us tell the countless stories that are far too frequently overlooked.”DENVER, CO, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation proudly announced the appointment of Anthony Grimes as Director of Communications, a newly created position stemming from its recently announced strategic framework. Grimes brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to elevate the foundation's storytelling and communication efforts.
— Elaine Torres, Board Chair Bonfils-Stanton Foundation
Grimes played an instrumental role in founding the Denver Freedom Riders (DFR), a grassroots organizing network that rallied thousands in support of the Ferguson uprisings just days after the tragic murder of Mike Brown. The movement sparked local policy change and helped shape the global narrative around black lives.
Following his work with DFR, Grimes served as the Director of Campaigns and Strategies for the Fellowship of Reconciliation in New York — the world's oldest and largest religious peace-building organization. He devised the Give Refugees Rest Campaign in response to 32 states banning Muslim immigrants, helping to effectively end the ban. At the Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver, Grimes helped improve enrollment as the Director of Communications. He created the innovative Your Turn campaign, revitalizing the school's brand and effectively attracting new students. More recently, Grimes held the position of Brand Director at tech company Fairwinds before founding his own company, 99thstate, with a mission to create culture-changing brands and tell stories featuring "unlikely heroes."
“Anthony's unique combination of strategic thinking and ability to tell transformative stories will be such an asset to Bonfils-Stanton,” said Gary Steuer, President and CEO of the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation. “We embrace that as a foundation we have not just financial resources to deploy in advancing our mission, through both grantmaking and investments, but we also have a voice that we need to use more effectively. In telling the stories of our diverse cultural sector and nonprofit leaders, and in communicating the values we hold and the policies we support. We are so excited about the skills, experience, creativity and passion that Anthony brings to advancing this work,” said Steuer.
"With this appointment, we have done much more than fill a position,” said Elaine Torres, Board Chair of Bonfils-Stanton Foundation. “We brought in a visionary leader who will help implement the kind of profound change we envision in our new strategic framework, someone who will help us tell the countless stories that are far too frequently overlooked,” said Torres.
Grimes' first task as Director of Communications will be to collaborate closely with foundation stakeholders to develop a comprehensive communication plan reflective of the new strategic plan grounded in equity. His wealth of experience and commitment to storytelling as a catalyst for change position him to make an indelible impact on Bonfils-Stanton's advocacy and engagement efforts.
“As an artist and organizer, this role embodies all of the things I’m most passionate about,” said Anthony Grimes. “In my years of movement work, I’ve learned that so much of justice comes down to who gets to tell this story; I joined this team because they have the moral and imaginative courage to tell daring stories about the value of art and justice in our world.”
Grimes’ other notable accomplishments include:
Tribeca Film Festival nomination for best short film Mr. Somebody (2020)
Keynote speaker for kickoff of the United Nations Decade for Peoples of African Descent in the Netherlands (2016)
Delegation leader for African Heritage Delegation to Palestine and Israel (2016)
Shoes of Justice Community Service Award from Shorter AME Church (2015)
Keynote of MLK Marade (2014 and 2015)
Created featured photo gallery, Blacks in Palestine (2015)
Featured on cover of Denver Post and in Touw Magazine (Amsterdam), Washington post, CNN
Distinguished First Generation Scholar at Colorado State University
Carey S. Thomas Award for Excellence in Leadership and Service at Denver Seminary
Raymond McLaughlin Award for Distinguished Scholarship in Preaching at Denver Seminary
Graduate of Chamber Connect Business Leadership Program
About Bonfils-Stanton Foundation:
Bonfils-Stanton Foundation believes that extraordinary arts and leadership are key to building a vibrant Colorado. Every day, the Foundation strategically invests in imagination and innovation, because cultivating the creative spark is vital to making our community an exciting place where people want to live, work and thrive. Since its founding, the Foundation has distributed over $70 million in charitable contributions.
