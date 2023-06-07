MDC to hold Discover Nature - Fishing event on June 15

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Fishing is a great way to connect families with the outdoors. It’s a great tool to introduce children to healthier lifestyles and it’s a good activity for strengthening family bonds. These are some of the many benefits of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Discover Nature – Fishing Program.

This program provides free lessons to help kids and families gain skills and confidence to enjoy fishing through a series of four instructional sessions:

Lesson 1: Equipment, casting, proper fish handling

Lesson 2: How to tie a knot and bait a hook

Lesson 3: Five common Missouri fish – their anatomy, habitats and life cycles

Lesson 4: Fishing with lures, fishing regulations

Interested families will have a chance to take Lessons 3 and 4 of the Discover Nature – Fishing program series of classes at MDC’s Bois D’Arc Aquatic Education Pond on June 15. The program will be from 6-9 p.m. The Bois D’Arc Aquatic Education Pond is part of MDC’s Bois D’Arc Conservation Area and is located at 4045 State Highway UU near Bois D’Arc in western Greene County.

This is the follow-up class to the June 8 Discover Nature – Fishing program held at the Bois D’Arc Educational Pond that covered Lessons 1 and 2. It is recommended that families take all four lessons, but it is not required.

All fishing gear will be provided by MDC staff. Participants should wear clothing and close-toed shoes suitable for outdoor and water activities. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/192681

Each participant must register for this program individually. To register your child, you may need to make a family account, or add them to an existing family account. You can also make a separate account for your child. Participants will not need a fishing permit to take part in this program. For questions about this event or about the registration process, contact MDC Community Education Assistant Jeanell Stockton at Jeanell.Stockton@mdc.mo.gov or at 417-737-0698.

Information about other upcoming Discover Nature Fishing classes can be found at mdc.mo.gov.