Roost® Receives ISO 27001 Recertification

Continued Commitment to Information Security and Data Privacy with Roost Property Telematics Platform

We are proud to recertify our ISO 27001 status, confirming that we have reached the gold standard for information security and data privacy.” — Roel Peeters, Roost CEO

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Roost, the leader in Property Telematics for the Insurance Industry, today announced that it has achieved recertification of ISO/IEC 27001:2013, the international standard defining best practices for information security management systems. Compliance with these standards demonstrates Roost’s continued commitment to a world class, continuously improving, information security and data privacy program.

For all Roost’s customers, this certification means that data entrusted to Roost by carriers and their policyholders is protected within a world class Information Security Management System that maintains the best practices in information privacy and security available today. Part of that Certification ensures that Roost’s information systems are constantly monitored and tested for potential weakness, and then continuously improved and strengthened.

“As the leading provider of property telematics solutions to some of the largest insurance carriers in the world, we have an intense focus on information security and data privacy” says CEO Roel Peeters. “We are proud to recertify our ISO 27001 status, confirming that we have reached the gold standard for information security and data privacy and that our customers and partners can continue to rely on our information management system to protect their data.”

Established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the ISO 27001 standard requires the certification of an organization’s basic information security management system (ISO 27001) as well as certification of specific information controls for areas such as data access, business continuity, HR management, physical and communications security, new development, and supplier security management.

About Roost:

Roost is the industry leader in Property Telematics for the insurance industry, delivering end-to-end services that enable personal lines and commercial lines P&C carriers to alert policyholders when a water leak, unusual temperature or smoke alarm alert occurs via a white label mobile app.