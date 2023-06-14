SEAM Group hires Electrify America leader Glenn Vinti as National Construction Manager to Energize EV Initiatives
Glenn is an exciting addition to our rapidly growing renewables business unit focused on helping our customers achieve their environmental, social, and governance goals.”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SEAM Group, a global leader in energized asset performance, announced the hiring of Glenn Vinti as National Construction Manager today. Vinti brings more than 25 years of project management experience, including the design and construction of infrastructure for Electrify America (EA). Prior to EA, Glenn served in various project, construction, and operations roles, primarily in the electrical space.
— Colin Duncan, SEAM Group Chief Executive Officer
With SEAM Group, Glenn will lead construction management primarily in national renewables services, including electric vehicles, solar functions, and related construction projects.
His leadership experience with electrical vehicles infrastructure gives him an inside edge to driving innovation within the sustainability sector.
According to Allied Market Research, the solar EV charging market is expected to generate $330.9 million by 2031, representing an 8.1% compound annual growth rate increase over the next decade.
Glenn, who is based in the Colorado Springs area, spent six years with Electrify America, most recently serving as its National Program Operations Lead for its commercial division. While there, he directed site acquisition, utility coordination, design coordination, and construction of 100+ EV 150kW and 350kW fast-charging stations encompassing six mountain states.
“I am honored to join the SEAM Group mission to advance our unwavering commitment to renewable energy solutions,” Vinti said. “I look forward to leading our team in delivering world-class construction services while specifically making a positive impact in the electric vehicle and solar sectors.”
About SEAM Group
SEAM Group is a global leader in energized asset performance focused on delivering safety, reliability, and maintenance solutions to some of the world’s largest companies. Inspecting more than two million assets annually, SEAM Group offers a proven platform that combines strategic advisory, custom training, advanced technology, and actionable data management to position customers for success. Visit www.seamgroup.com/blog/ for company developments.
