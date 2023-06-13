SEAM Group hires Tesla global leader Taylor Steele as Director of Renewables, Advancing its Focus on ESG Excellence
SEAM Group hires Taylor Steele as Director of Renewables to advance its focus on ESG excellence in renewable asset development, management, and optimization.
I am excited to join SEAM Group. Our focus will be identifying renewable energy projects, facilitating sustainable growth, and contributing to a greener future for our amazing customers.”CLEVELAND, OH, US, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SEAM Group, a global leader in energized asset performance, today announced the hiring of Taylor Steele as Director of Renewables. Steele brings extensive global leadership experience in renewable asset development, management, and optimization for major organizations, including Tesla and OneEnergy Renewables. She will manage the company’s renewable energy portfolio and work closely with clients to ensure optimal asset performance.
— Taylor Steele, Director of Renewables
“As we drive our mission of creating a safer, more reliable world, we continue to put a laser focus on helping our customers achieve their environmental, social, and governance goals,” said Colin Duncan, SEAM Group Chief Executive Officer. “The renewables space is experiencing explosive growth, and Taylor brings a breadth of experience to help expand our success in this market.”
Global ESG assets may surpass $50 trillion by 2025, one-third of the projected total assets under management globally, according to a 2023 report by Bloomberg Intelligence. This has put ESG goals, energy transition, and utility resiliency objectives front of mind for many corporations worldwide.
Steele has been at the forefront of this trend, from starting her career in renewables at Puget Sound Energy’s Wild Horse Wind and Solar Farm to spending the last six years with Tesla, where she most recently served as its Sr. Regional Manager in the UK and Ireland. Prior to Tesla, she served as a project manager with OneEnergy Renewables in the Portland, OR, area. She will lead the renewable efforts for SEAM Group both domestically and abroad.
“I am excited to join SEAM Group and lead our renewables division in capitalizing on the thriving market trends,” Steele said. “Our focus will be identifying and nurturing innovative renewable energy projects, facilitating sustainable growth, and contributing to a greener, more resilient future for both SEAM Group and our amazing customers.”
About SEAM Group
SEAM Group is a global leader in energized asset performance focused on delivering safety, reliability, and maintenance solutions to some of the world’s largest companies. Inspecting more than two million assets per year, SEAM Group offers a proven platform that combines strategic advisory, custom training, advanced technology, and actionable data management to position customers for success. Visit www.seamgroup.com/blog/ for company developments.
