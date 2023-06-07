BlueAlly Acquires Corporate Armor

BlueAlly Technology Solutions has acquired Corporate Armor, ITX facilitates transaction.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueAlly Technology Solutions, a Source Capital portfolio company, has acquired Corporate Armor, a leading supplier of technology, security, and infrastructure products. This strategic move enhances the scope of services and product offerings for clients, while strengthening BlueAlly’s market position.

The transaction was facilitated by ITX, a global leader in smaller mid-market mergers and acquisitions focusing on Microsoft, Oracle and ServiceNow Channel Partners, as well as MSPs, MSSPs, and IT Services businesses. This is the second transaction ITX has completed with BlueAlly.

George Barkley, CEO of BlueAlly, said "By integrating Corporate Armor into BlueAlly, we add substantial ecommerce and client service experience to our existing competence. This acquisition furthers our commitment to the strategy of re-inventing the Value-Added Reseller model."

Corporate Armor CEO and President Luke Walling said, “Making connections in the capital world can be daunting. ITX introduced us to the right people at the right time resulting in a deal that brings value not only to investors but people, too. We’re pleased to bring together Corporate Armor with BlueAlly and enjoyed working with Source Capital on the transaction.”

As BlueAlly Technology Solutions and Corporate Armor move forward together, they will continue to focus on providing superior quality products, expert consultation, and excellent client service. The integration of Corporate Armor into BlueAlly Technology Solutions' existing portfolio will offer clients even greater value and a more comprehensive range of IT solutions to meet their ever-evolving needs.

About Corporate Armor:

Founded in 2011, Corporate Armor began as an online resource for corporate IT professionals and service providers, providing comparative data, live consultation from experts, and access to a hand-selected line of products from top manufacturers. Currently, Corporate Armor is a leading supplier of technology, security, and infrastructure products, offering one of the largest curated selections online. With a focus on superior quality, expert consultation, and exceptional client service, Corporate Armor delivers a white-glove experience, removing pain and complexity, and serving the needs of organizations across all industries.

About BlueAlly Technology Solutions:

BlueAlly Technology Solutions, headquartered in Cary, NC, has been delivering comprehensive IT solutions to businesses of all sizes, government entities, educational institutions, and regulated industries nationwide since 1999. The company is focused on security governance & compliance, cloud & infrastructure, and application & automation, and offers consulting and managed services in these solution categories. BlueAlly is a portfolio company of Source Capital.

About ITX:

As a smaller mid-market offering of martinwolf M&A Advisors, ITX was founded in 1998 by technology CEOs and M&A professionals. The firm owns a buyer database of more than 75,000 global IT decision-makers. ITX focuses on smaller IT businesses valued below $30M by leveraging long-standing relationships and world-class data analytics. Specific segments of the IT industry served include Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, and Oracle Channel Partners, as well as Managed IT Services, MSSPs, software as a Service (SaaS), Hosting, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Cyber Security, IT Services, Software Development, and Big Data.