March Equipment joins the CES Nationwide Family of Companies
March Equipment has been a staple for quality reconditioned restaurant equipment in Chicagoland. We are honored to welcome the March team to our CES Family of Companies,"HODGKINS, IL, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Tyler Jeffrey, CEO, CES Nationwide
Hodgkins, Il. CES Nationwide(CES), a portfolio company of Cooper Management, LLC, and a leading supplier of Food Equipment, Supplies, and Service, has acquired March Equipment, a leading seller of New and Used Equipment to Food Service. The transaction closed on June 1st, 2023, and an official announcement was made to March’s employees at the company’s Addison headquarters June 5th. The acquisition is a continuation of CES’ efforts to expand its Food Industry offering. Cook M&A (cookma.com), PFS (pfs-law.com), and Miller Cooper (millercooper.com) were advisors to the transaction.
“March Equipment has been a staple for quality reconditioned restaurant equipment in Chicagoland. Their wide offering and tremendous reputation for standing behind their used equipment will compliment and greatly expand our footprint in the Restaurant space. We are honored to welcome the March team to our CES Family of Companies,” said Tyler Jeffrey, CEO of CES.
“We are very excited for the March employees as the combination with CES creates opportunities for growth. The offering in both equipment and service at CES is a great fit with what we’ve built here at March Equipment. I’m also very excited to bring service to our March customer base through the CES service network that includes 50+ technicians.” said Dave March, President March Equipment.
The acquisition of March Equipment fits into CES’ strategy to be the leading seller of Equipment, Supplies, and Service to the Food Industry. Through the acquisition, CES grows its network of service technicians. Together both CES and March will expand its offerings to existing customers allowing them a one stop provider of Equipment, Supplies, and Service.
Elliot Wheeler, Chief Investment Officer of Cooper Management LLC, said “We are thrilled to welcome Dave, Debbie, and the entire March team to the CES family. We remain steadfast in growing the business to create a special community for customers, vendors, and most of all, our talented employees. The acquisition of March is a continuation of this strategy and our long-term vision.”
About CES nationwide
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Hodgkins, Illinois, CES is a leading supplier of Equipment, Supplies, and Service to the food industry throughout the Upper Midwest. CES is committed to providing a best-in-class experience for its customers and the communities in which it operates. In 2018, CES partnered with Cooper Management, LLC to accelerate growth. For more information, please visit cesnationwide.com
About Cooper Management, LLC
Cooper Management, LLC is the family office for the Cooper Family of Chicago, Illinois. Cooper Management is focused on providing a permanent source of capital to build businesses in partnership with best-in-class management teams. For over forty years, the Family has facilitated the growth of companies across a variety of industries. In addition to its core strategy of building businesses, Cooper Management deploys capital across a wide spectrum of asset classes.
