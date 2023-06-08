Highlights from the Round Up News Magazine - June 8, 2023
The latest news and trends for the construction, building and design communitySUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular Round Up News Magazine. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, videos and more.
Top videos this week include Waterfront Toronto building of the new mouth of the Don River. Part of the broader Port Lands Flood Protection project, the rebuilt Don River mouth will form the new Villiers Island, creating new parks and development lands and reducing flooding risks for a wide swathe of the city.
Also, the Ledcor Group of Companies review the UBC Third Space Commons Project. The University of British Columbia’s Third Space Commons is a minimal carbon, live-work single-family home designed and constructed to compete in the 2023 U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Decathlon Build Challenge. The project came in third place overall in the Solar Decathlon Build Challenge and first place in several categories including Embodied Environmental Impact. It also won CLF Vancouver’s BC Embodied Carbon Award for Small Scale Projects Located Within Metro Vancouver.
Content shares from members this week include:
• Graham Construction - Largest sloped roof in North America
• Canada Green Building Council - CAGBC Awards celebrate Canadian green building innovators
• T. Harris Environmental Management - Sustainability in Warehouses
• Nesbitt Training - As leaders, we go first
• TrueLook Construction Cameras - How to Track Weather Data with TrueLook
• Canadian Construction Association - Survey: Con-tech can help Canada address housing, infrastructure challenges
• Kryton International - Flashback Friday: Making Durable, Sustainable Concrete a Reality
• RONA Foundation donates over $1 million – improving children’s quality of life
• Continental Automated Buildings Association - Gerry Cellucci of Yorkland Controls named to the CABA Board of Directors
• Procore Technologies - Adapting the Workplace Key to Retaining More Women in Trades – A Discussion with Reva Bond, SAIT’s School of Construction Dean
Make sure to also check out ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 10. This blog series offers in-depth coverage of the most important developments in construction technology. Whether you’re interested in the latest software platforms, the newest building materials, or the cutting-edge research shaping the future of the industry, you’ll find it all here.
We invite companies and organizations that regularly create blogs, podcasts, webinars and videos to learn how to “get more eyes” on digital content. Book a demo with publisher Arnie Gess and get a free content share.
Join your peers by subscribing to the popular Round Up News Magazine delivered to your in-box every Thursday morning.
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
Arnie Gess
Construction Links Network
+1 403-589-4832
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube