GoodData Partners With Arria To Modernize Augmented Analytics
Partnership between cloud-based analytics leader and generative AI provider delivers a comprehensive solution to fit customers’ analytics needs.
The addition of language generation capabilities into our platform will empower business users across all industries to quickly generate sophisticated narratives from complex data sets.”SAN FRANCISCO, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodData, the leader in cloud-based analytics, announced today its partnership with Arria, a leader in generative artificial intelligence (AI), to help the world’s top organizations unlock more value from their data.
— Roman Stanek, GoodData Founder and CEO
By utilizing an integrated application programming interface (API), GoodData will leverage Arria’s technology to provide self-service natural language insights to its global customer base directly inside existing systems. With this integration, GoodData joins other top companies that utilize Arria’s generative AI technology to reduce manual work, enable machine-level scaling, and facilitate the distribution of more efficient, accurate, and connected language insights across an organization.
Arria software replicates the human process of expertly analyzing and communicating data insights into written language. By making complex data understandable, Arria’s technology enables knowledge transfer from data to humans, creating strategic intelligence easily understood by decision-makers across all lines of business within an organization. This knowledge transfer revolutionizes how businesses interpret their data and deliver information.
"We're excited about this partnership with Arria," said Roman Stanek, CEO and Founder at GoodData Corporation. "The addition of language generation capabilities into our platform will empower business users across all industries to quickly generate sophisticated narratives from complex data sets – without relying on human analyst explanation.”
With this new partnership, GoodData will add Arria’s intelligent natural language capabilities to its platform, including:
- Anomaly Detection
- Correlations
- Ranking and Trend Analysis
- Drill-Down
- Target and Time-Based Variance
- Descriptive Statistics
- Bar, Line, and Pie Chart
“Through our partnership with GoodData, we at Arria are proud to bring world-class natural language generation (NLG) capabilities within reach of all enterprises,” said Sharon Daniels, CEO at Arria. “With our NLG technology integrated into their platform, we are confident that GoodData will continue to lead the market in innovation and customer satisfaction.”
About GoodData
GoodData is the leading data and analytics platform, bringing data-driven decision-making to organizations across the globe. With a platform engineered to be flexible, open, secure, and scalable, GoodData empowers its customers to make data analytics available to every single end user via real-time, self-service data insights right at the point of work. A number of the world’s top businesses rely on GoodData in order to drive meaningful change and achieve more with their data.
GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information, visit GoodData's website, and follow GoodData on LinkedIn, YouTube, Medium, and Twitter.
About Arria
Arria is the recognized global leader in the field of Natural Language Generation (NLG). Arria specializes in a form of generative AI that transforms data into natural language. Arria empowers humans with machine processing power to communicate advanced knowledge and understanding in natural language at machine speed. The Arria Platform enables organizations to automate and accelerate mission-critical intelligent language insights with full control, accuracy, and consistency. Arria owns, develops, and licenses its core, patented natural language technologies via the Arria Platform. For more information, visit Arria’s website, and follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.
