Legacy Traditional Schools - Nevada Announces Governing Board Approval of Salary Increases for Teachers and Staff
Legacy Traditional Schools - Nevada announces governing board approval of salary increases for new and returning teachers and staff in 2023-24.
The Nevada legislature’s decision to increase funding for education is a landmark move, and it’s our great pleasure to translate that into an impactful investment in our educators and staff members.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the Nevada Legislature’s historic approval of increased education funding, Legacy Traditional Schools (LTS) – Nevada is excited to announce its governing board has approved a salary increase for new and returning teachers and staff in 2023-24. The board’s approval raises the starting pay for certified teachers from $49,710.23 to $63,710.23 in 2023-24, before PERS contributions.
Superintendent Jennifer Emling
This raise builds upon a two percent salary increase for Nevada teachers approved by Legacy’s school board earlier this year. With this announcement, Legacy is investing over $4 million additional dollars into its teachers and staff – ensuring an exceptional education for Nevada children while attracting the state’s best and brightest educators to Legacy schools.
“The Nevada legislature’s decision to significantly increase funding for education is a landmark move, and it’s our great pleasure to translate that into impactful investment in our most valuable resource – our educators and staff,” said Jennifer Emling, Superintendent of Legacy Traditional Schools – Nevada. “We’re extremely excited about the opportunity to provide a financial boost to our current teachers and staff members while attracting Nevada’s best and brightest educators.”
In addition to these pay raises, LTS – Nevada announced a new teacher relocation stipend of $1,500 for educators living within 150 miles of a Legacy school – designed to attract what teachers rate as important to them – living in the actual communities where they teach.
“On behalf of the Board, we want to extend a heartfelt thanks to all our staff for the exceptional work they do in creating such enriching educational experiences for our students,” Emling said. “The passion and commitment shown by our Legacy team is truly inspiring, and it is an honor for all of us to serve our families in these amazing communities.”
