Legacy Traditional Schools - Texas Officially Renames Elementary and High School Campuses in San Antonio
Capital Investments in Legacy Traditional Schools' Facilities Estimated at $4 million
Students are confronted by an increasingly competitive world that requires schools to make substantive changes that meet community needs.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Traditional Schools - Texas announced the renaming of multiple San Antonio-area schools within the community. The public and tuition-free charter school network revealed that three schools, Lee Academy, Kelley, and Saenz, are undergoing name changes to reflect their respective geographic location and growing support within the immediate communities each campus serves.
— Dr. Mechiel Rozas, Superintendent
Capital improvements totaling an estimated $4 million for the network of campuses have included the updating and compliance of current building codes, installations of playgrounds, kitchen renovations, adding ADA ramps, resurfacing parking lots, repainting and refreshing classrooms, refinishing gymnasium floors, securing foundations and further securing perimeters.
Legacy Traditional School - Lee Academy and Legacy Traditional School - Saenz, which offers Kindergarten through High School at one campus location - will be jointly renamed to Legacy Traditional School - Basse. Additionally, the Wolfpack nickname and wolf mascot will remain as Legacy - Basse’s athletic visual identity. Legacy Traditional School - Basse is located at 1826 Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX 78213.
Legacy Traditional School - Kelley, which offers Pre-K through 5th Grade, will be renamed to Legacy Traditional School - Oblate. The school’s Wolfpack nickname and mascot are also changing to the “Cubs,” allowing the Oblate campus to form its own school identity emblematic and appropriate for its elementary-grade students while remaining cohesive with the institutional brand.
According to School Board President Patrick Britton, “This vision and transformation started some time ago when we realized that students are confronted by an increasingly competitive world that requires schools to make substantive changes that meet community needs.”
Britton explained that the renamed schools reflect the institution’s mission and significance to the surrounding communities they serve, as well as enable the schools to compete and be recognized as true contenders.
Britton added, "Families and staff will begin seeing a gradual rollout of updated logos, communications, and marketing materials this spring as the campuses continue rebranding efforts through the 2023-24 school year.”
Dr. Mechiel Rozas, Superintendent of Legacy Traditional Schools - Texas, shared, “Renaming our Basse and Oblate schools marks the next stage of our growth as we aim to expand our academic reach in San Antonio and further our mission of building lifelong learners and good citizens.”
Legacy Traditional Schools offers a well-rounded curriculum emphasizing all areas of academic study, including the arts, physical education, extensive athletics, and extracurricular activities. Students are encouraged to be engaged citizens and active members of their communities.
