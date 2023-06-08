PROPS LUGGAGE: It's Got Legs, Greatest Idea Since the (luggage) Wheel
PROPS Luggage: It’s a Carry-on, Luggage Rack & Travel Tray in One… And It’s the Best Innovation Since the Wheeled Suitcase
The legacy I hope to achieve with Props Luggage is that the leg system I designed will become part of most suitcases in the future.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Why didn’t somebody think of this sooner? That’s a question that inventor Maggie Gerth, CEO and founder of PROPSTM Luggage, hears often.
— Maggie Gerth
PROPS is the first carry-on with folding legs——and that’s just one of several features that differentiate it from every other bag on the market.
No luggage rack in your hotel room? Just pull open PROPS’ patent-pending leg system, and your bag is neatly up off the floor.
Struggling to balance a laptop or sandwich and drink on your knees in a crowded airport? Unfold the legs, and use the bag’s hard, flat side as a work surface or dining tray.
Hoping to squeeze an extra outfit into a 22" bag? Go for it: PROPS’ advanced compression system and space-creating gusset let you pack a bit more.
They say that necessity is the mother of invention, and with PROPS, that’s especially true. Gerth’s large family loves vacations, but with two parents and four daughters, they hardly traveled light. There were never enough luggage racks to go around, so hotel rooms were chaos. And nobody wanted to place their case on a dirty floor.
The idea for PROPS came to Gerth, a commercial interior designer, during one such trip. After years of mulling it over, Gerth decided to pursue her vision. She had always encouraged her daughters to follow their dreams; now she would set an example.
Four years, eight prototypes and one pandemic later, PROPS was born. Tremendous care went into the design of its sturdy, polyurethane legs, which account for just 1.5 lbs. of the bag’s 8 lbs. 15 oz. weight. Other design features include its:
• Lightweight, durable, polycarbonate hard shell
• Smooth dual-spinner wheels with ball bearings
• Unique, top-lid opening that maximizes packing space
• Powerful interior compression packing system
• Adjustable, three-stage telescopic handle
• Top, side and bottom carry handles
• YKK zippers
• TSA-approved integrated combination lock
• Expansion zipper for increased space
PROPS has been field-tested all over the world and held up with flying colors. Pilots, passengers and flight attendants stop in their tracks when they spot it at the airport. Many even whip out cameras!
It is sold at specialty retailers for a suggested retail price of $350 and is available in Midnight, Graphite, Ice and Ivory. www.PROPSLUGGAGE.COM (There is an informative video on the site).
According to luggage industry professionals, PROPS is poised to become the greatest gamechanger since the wheeled suitcase was introduced 50 years ago—and it’s just starting its take off.
Joanne Levine
Lekas & Levine PR
joannepr@aol.com