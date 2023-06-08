Synadia Announces Availability of Synadia Control Plane

A single pane of glass for managing and operating global NATS.io deployments

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Synadia, a pioneer in high performance, low latency messaging and data streaming open source software, announced the general availability of Synadia Control Plane. Synadia Control Plane is everything you need to manage NATS deployments, whether on-premise, across clouds, or at the edge.

Synadia Control Plane provides a unified interface for securing, monitoring, and managing NATS systems, so you can focus on building next-generation applications. With a few simple clicks, it can be installed in any cloud environment or on-premise. It is out-of-the-box secure, performant, resilient, and connects automatically to your existing NATS installations.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Synadia Control Plane, which represents a significant milestone in our journey to partner with our customers in delivering globally distributed data services across any cloud, geographical region, or edge location," said Nigel Kersten, VP of Product & Engineering of Synadia. "The innovative use cases that our NATS community and customers are running in production continues to amaze us - from AI services, to autonomous vehicles, to satellites, to real-time payments. Synadia Control Plane accelerates this innovation for existing NATS users, and enables even more organizations to build solutions as part of the Adaptive Edge."

Key Features and Benefits of Synadia Control Plane

-Monitoring: Synadia Control Plane provides a graph-based topology visualization of all servers in a NATS system, enabling administrators to view historical and current health metrics quickly and easily.

-Unified Management: With its intuitive user interface, Synadia Control Plane simplifies and makes managing NATS Accounts and Users a breeze. Sharing messages and streams across Accounts is easier than ever, enabling a host of new possibilities for collaboration between internal teams and business partners.

-Advanced Data Insights: Support for working with all the NATS data assets you love including streams, subjects, and KV buckets. Move stream mirrors instantly across any geographical region or cloud to ensure consistent latency requirements.

-Alerting & Troubleshooting: Users can easily monitor, configure, and troubleshoot their NATS infrastructure and client connections, reducing operational complexities and enhancing productivity.

-Security: Integrated TLS support throughout the platform. Secrets encryption can be handled by external Key Management Systems (KMS) including: AWS Key Management Service, Azure KeyVault, Google Cloud KMS, and HashiCorp Vault.

About Synadia

Synadia is empowering developers and enterprises to Rethink Connectivity. We are the creators & maintainers of the award-winning NATS open source platform that is powering thousands of applications globally. Founded in 2017, the company is backed by leading VCs and strategic investors including, True Ventures, Bold Ventures, Accenture and Samsung Next. Synadia’s diverse customer base ranges from Fortune 500 enterprises in Finance, Retail, Automotive, and Industrial Manufacturing to innovative startups across FinTech, AI, Green Energy and Gaming.