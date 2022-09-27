Synadia Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded Synadia with a 2022 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in their annual business award program. The Stratus Awards sought to identify the companies, products and people that are offering innovative solutions and help accelerate cloud adoption.

Synadia empowers developers to redefine connectivity with a cloud-native connective fabric expressly designed for distributed systems and edge computing. Leveraging the battle-tested NATS open source software, Synadia offers NATS Enterprise, a subscription enterprise version of NATS, and NGS, a managed, globally available NATS-as-a-Service platform. Synadia’s secure, flexible and extensible technologies provide messaging, data streaming, and persistence capablities in a single system. With support for more than 45 client languages and the ability to run on small form factors like a Raspberry Pi or under intermittent connectivity, Synadia is a true “utility tool” for connectivity.

Synadia’s technologies deliver low latency, high capacity, and robust security and resilience across numerous use cases including:

-Multi-Cloud

-Multi-Geo

-Micro-Services

-IoT and Edge

-Fleet Management

“This award is really a testament to our exceptional community, engineering team, and outstanding customers who are building modern and innovative global systems using Synadia and the open source technology, NATS.io,” said Synadia CEO Derek Collison. “Our mission is to rethink connectivity while simplifying the lives of developers, giving them a modern platform for all of their connectivity requirements - with no compromises on performance, location, or scale.”

“Synadia is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “The cloud is now part of the fabric of society and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives.”

About Synadia

Synadia is empowering developers and enterprises to rethink connectivity. The primary custodian of the NATS open source project, Synadia offers solutions for connectivity designed for new reality when all computing, applications and infrastructure are truly distributed. The company is funded by leading VCs and strategic investors including True Ventures, Bold Ventures, and Accenture. Synadia’s diverse customer base ranges from Fortune 500 enterprises in finance, retail, healthcare and industrials, to innovative startups in Fintech, Industrial IoT, AI, Gaming, Automotive and Transportation.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.