Maydream Inc - AdForum - announces nomination of Carol Mason as President, Maydream Inc.
AdForum logo
Carol's deep experience in the ad industry coupled with her strategic vision, will propel our company’s expansion”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maydream Inc announces nomination of Carol Mason as President, Maydream Inc.
— Philippe Paget, CEO
Maydream Inc – AdForum – a leading agency search resource for marketers - is delighted to announce the nomination of Carol Mason, Managing Director at AdForum, as President of the Board of Directors.
AdForum is a global, independent resource for brands and consultants to identify and connect with their next marketing partner. The company helps ad agencies to grow by showcasing their capabilities through a curated range of services and a presence on adforum.com.
With her extensive experience in the marketing industry and a proven leadership track record, Carol Mason brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company. Appointed Managing Director at Maydream’s NYC office in 2019, Carol has played a pivotal in shaping the company’s roadmap. Prior to Maydream, she was Co-Founder and Managing Director at UK-based Xtreme Information, a global advertising intelligence service. Her role took her to Germany, Australia and latterly to the US, as the company entered a period of rapid growth. She eventually settled in New York and joined the AdForum team.
Carol Mason said: "AdForum has an amazing brand reputation and very deep roots in the global creative industry. It is a terrific honor to be named President and to continue working with Founder Hervé de Clerck and CEO Philippe Paget. We are at the center of a very dynamic industry that offers many exciting opportunities for brands and their agency partners. AdForum is an agile, smart business that delivers quality services to help brands declutter a crowded landscape and, in turn, to help agencies be seen. I’m excited to deepen my own roots with AdForum and the team!"
Philippe Paget, CEO, said: "We are thrilled to appoint Carol as the new President of the Board of Directors for Maydream Inc. Carol’s deep experience in the ad industry coupled with her strategic vision, will propel our company’s expansion. We will be match-fit to enhance our services and deliver unrivaled value to our clients."
As President of the Board of Directors, Carol will oversee strategic initiatives, guide business development and play a crucial role in shaping Maydream Inc’s future endeavors. Her ability to identify emerging trends, capitalize on opportunities and foster innovation will be instrumental to positioning the company as a leader in the industry.
About Maydream
Maydream is a leading, global agency search platform for the marketing industry. Through its marquee platform, www.adforum.com; the AdForum Worldwide Summit events; the Creative Library; and the Epica Awards, Maydream connects brands with their next agency partner.
