Secretary Xavier Becerra Statement on 58th Anniversary of Griswold v. Connecticut

Nearly one year after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Biden-Harris Administration is firmly committed to protecting access to contraception

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement on the 58th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Griswold v. Connecticut decision, a major decision that was foundational to establishing the constitutional right to contraception.

“On the 58th anniversary of the landmark Griswold decision, the Department of Health and Human Services, along with the Biden-Harris Administration, remains deeply committed to protecting and strengthening women’s access to contraception and family planning services.

“As women’s access to essential health care and their fundamental freedoms are under attack across the nation, we stand firm in our commitment to defending access to health care – including reproductive health care. No one should be denied care because of who they are.”

Previous HHS actions to protect access to birth control and provide evidence-based information include: